Derry death notices - Sunday, August 9, 2020

SCULLY (nee Brady) Lisa, 8th August 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Sean, 18 Hawthorn Grove, Springtown Road, loving mother of Nathan, Caoimhin and Rhys, a much loved grandmother, cherished daughter of Eilish and the late Markie Brady and dear sister of Barbara and Nadine. The family are adhering to government guidelines regarding social distancing and would request that any visitors attending the wake should wear protective masks. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. St Pio intercede for her.

REDFERN - August 7th 2020 (suddenly) at his home, 5 Station Road, Desertmartin, Roy, dearly loved Husband of Heather, much adored Father of Sarah, James, Suzanne, Grace, Nathan and Leah, a cherished Granda and dearest Brother of Tommy, Jim, Sammy, Betty, Doris, Rose, Marion and the late Benny, Bella, Annie and Nora. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements later.

TOYER, 6th. August 2020, Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARTIN, (late of Crannog Park, Strathfoyle), loving father of Kirsty, beloved son of the late Denis and Mary Theresa (Maise), dear brother of David, Peter and the late Hugh, Anthony, Denis, Lilian and Derek. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

YOUNG (née Booth) – called home August 7, 2020 (peacefully) at Hospital, Ruth, 124 Aughrim Road, Magherafelt.House and funeral strictly private.Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for The Dog’s Trust, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her Family. ‘Forever with the Lord’.