Derry death notices - Saturday, August 8, 2020

EDWARDS, Martin, 6th August 2020 at his home in London, (formerly of Rushall Road, Ardmore) beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Carl and Sarah, son of the late Tom and Kathleen and dear brother of Rhona, Maura, Anita, Fiona, Joseph and Paul. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

WILLIAMS - (née Ross). 6th August, 2020 (peacefully), Edith in her 83rd year, of Nantwich, Cheshire. Born Dungiven, 4th May,1938; Edith spent her initial married life in Limavady before moving to "the Hollow", Turmeel, and later she settled in Cheshire. Preceded in death by her husband John, her parents Leslie and Mabel Ross, her brother Cecil and sister Mary (Hunter). Edith is survived by her beloved family, her brothers, Leslie, of Preston and William (Billy), of Turmeel, Dungiven; her daughters Penny, Christine and Heather, and son Alan, of Cheshire; grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with nephews, neices and cousins. Edith was someone who could easily turn her hand to any activity or skill. She devoted much of her life to her community through civic duty in various roles, including as an independent Councillor for Crewe and Nantwich Borough, and Nantwich Town Council; and in fulfilling the role of the first Mayor of Nantwich, appointed 2009.

She will be missed by her family and many of her old friends for her astuteness, organisational skills and sociability.

YOUNG (née Booth) – called home August 7, 2020 (peacefully) at Hospital, Ruth, 124 Aughrim Road, Magherafelt. House and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for The Dog’s Trust, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her Family. ‘Forever with the Lord’.

FINDLAY, (née Donnelly) Portglenone and formerly of Inverugie, Peterhead, Scotland 7th August 2020 Anne Marie “Thérése” (Pharmacist) R.I.P. Peacefully after a long illness at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late James and loving mother of Fergal, Liam, Declan and Catherine. Devoted daughter of the late James and Margaret “Reilly House” Main St, Portglenone. Funeral cortége from her home “FINDON” 31 Skerdan Road BT44 8EY on Monday 10th August at 10.15am for 11am in St Oliver Plunkett Church, Clady. Travelling via Portglenone allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in Aughnahoy Cemetery, Portglenone. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at; http://www.greenlough.com/web-cam/ Family flowers only, please. Donation in lieu of Cancer Research c/o the family. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, daughter, partners Bethan and Jennifer, brothers Peter and Brendan, brother in law William, sisters in law Monica and Hazel, nephews, nieces and family circle.

MARTIN - August 6th 2020, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Caroline Anne, 6 Hyacinth Avenue, Ballykelly.

Much loved wife of Ivan, loving mother of Andrew, Gordon, Stephen, and their partners Lisa, Natasha, and Ciara, devoted grandmother of Corey, Abbie, Alexa, Jamie, Leagh, Britney, Saoirse also a loving Sister and Aunt. Home and funeral private.

The family are abiding by government guidelines and anyone wishing to pay their respects to Caroline the cortage with leave her family home on Saturday at 1.30pm and travel to Ballykelly Presbyterian Church. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

PALIN, Elizabeth Clare, 6th August 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Iain and loving mother of Alyssa, David, Xaria and Colin, and a devoted grandmother. A private funeral service will take place in Adair and Neely Funeral Home an Sunday 9th August, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery at 12.30pm. I have made death a messenger of joy to thee. (Baha’I Scriptures)

GRAHAM, (22 Largy Road, Portglenone) 5th August 2020 (peacefully at hospital) Gerard RIP, beloved husband of Margo, much loved father of Laura and Catherine, loving brother of PJ, Mary T, Eamon, Ann, Eileen, Nuala, Chrissie and Siobhan and dear father in law of Eoin. Gerard's remains will leave his late residence on Saturday 8th August at 1.20pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Portglenone, a private cremation will be held at a later date. Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Gerard’s wake and funeral will be for family and friends only, whereby social distancing must be observed at all times. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son in law, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu please to “Friends of The Cancer Centre” c/o the family. Detail enquires to: WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 028 2563 1406 or visit: nifunerals.com

RIDDELL - August 4th 2020, (suddenly, after a short illness) Robert Winston, dearly loved Husband of Muriel, 62 Carricknakielt Road, Maghera, much loved Father of Dave and Lyndsey, a dear Father-in-Law of Hana and Austin, much adored Grandpa of Hannah, Isaac, Jacob and Theo, dearest Brother of Jean and George, Brother-in-Law of Sandra and the late Bob and a dearly loved Uncle. House private, due to current restrictions. Winston's funeral cortege will travel along Hall Street and Main Street, Maghera on Sunday, August 9th at 12.40pm (approx) to St. Lurach's Parish Churchyard for A Service of Thanksgiving at 1.00pm, followed by burial; allowing Family and Friends the opportunity to stand along the route to pay their respects or listen to the Service, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, Maghera and Maghera Parish Caring Association, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered.and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

ARMSTRONG (Kilrea) 5th August 2020. Suddenly but peacefully Joe (formerly 35 Larchfield Gardens) beloved husband of the late Rita and loving father of Ann, Edith, Sylvia and Ruth. Funeral Home private, due to current restrictions. Joe's funeral cortege will travel from McKiernan’s Funeral Home on Saturday at 10:30am (approx) to Kilrea Cemetery allowing Family and Friends the opportunity to stand along the route to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. A service of thanksgiving will take place at Kilrea Cemetery at 11am (approx) followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by his daughters and entire family circle. "In God's care you rest above, in our hearts you dwell with love"