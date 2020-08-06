Derry death notices - Friday, August 7, 2020

MARTIN - August 6th 2020, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Caroline Anne, 6 Hyacinth Avenue, Ballykelly.

Much loved wife of Ivan, loving mother of Andrew, Gordon, Stephen, and their partners Lisa, Natasha, and Ciara, devoted grandmother of Corey, Abbie, Alexa, Jamie, Leagh, Britney, Saoirse also a loving Sister and Aunt. Home and funeral private.

The family are abiding by government guidelines and anyone wishing to pay their respects to Caroline the cortage with leave her family home on Saturday at 1.30pm and travel to Ballykelly Presbyterian Church. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

DOHERTY, James (Jamesy), 5th August 2020 RIP at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, beloved husband of Siobhan, 85 Clonmeen Drive, Strathfoyle, loving father of Ciara and Michaela, much loved grandfather of Aoibh, Scarlett and Aodhan and dear brother of Rosie, Martin, Paul, Dee, Peter and the late Paddy and Michelle. Sadly, wake and funeral family and close friends only due to the Coronvirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

FINLAY (née McGuckin), Joan, August 6th 2020 (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital. Dearly loved Wife of Robin, 54 Shore Road, Ballyronan, much loved Mother of Allan, Robert, David and Steven, loving Mother-in-Law of Jenny, Pauline, Hannah and Tiffany, a devoted Grandmother and a dear Sister of Tommy, Mary and the late Sammy and Billy. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. Funeral details to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing Husband, Family and Family Circle.

TKACZYK, (Bellaghy) 1st August 2020, Brian R.I.P. late of 42 Beatrice Villas, beloved son of the late Kazimierz Tkaczyk and Susan Terry nee Gallagher and loving brother of Charlie, Dominic and the late Leo. Requiem Mass on Friday 7th August in Church of our Lady of the Assumption at 11.00am, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milton. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his brothers and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

MEERE (née McGettigan), Kathleen (Kate), 6th August 2020 RIP peacefully at home, 23 Drumceatt Park, Limavady, beloved wife of the late Shaun, loving mother of Frances, Catherine, John, Seamus and Tammy, sister-in-law of Mary, dear sister of Pat, Jane-ann and Mary and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Deeply regretted by all her extended family and friends. The family are adhering to social distancing regulations. At Kate’s own request, no black is to be worn at the funeral please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

PALIN, Elizabeth Clare, 6th August 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Iain and loving mother of Alyssa, David, Xaria and Colin, and a devoted grandmother. A private funeral service will take place in Adair and Neely Funeral Home an Sunday 9th August, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery at 12.30pm. I have made death a messenger of joy to thee. (Baha’I Scriptures)

KANE, Kathleen (nee McCallum) formerly of Bloomfield Avenue and Tamlaght O'Crilly, Upperlands, Co. Londonderry.

Passed peacefully on 5th August, 2020 at Jordanstown Care Home in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late William James Kane (Peter). Will be deeply missed by daughter Carole and son-in-law Ronnie (Canada), son Peter, daughter-in-law Mary and family (Yorkshire), daughter Patricia and son-in-law Cliff (Hillsborough), son Mervyn, daughter-in-law Myrtle and family (Carrickfergus) and son Clarke (Canada). Beloved grandmother of Donna, Maureen and Carole. Family flowers only. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

GRAHAM, (22 Largy Road, Portglenone) 5th August 2020 (peacefully at hospital) Gerard RIP, beloved husband of Margo, much loved father of Laura and Catherine, loving brother of PJ, Mary T, Eamon, Ann, Eileen, Nuala, Chrissie and Siobhan and dear father in law of Eoin. Gerard's remains will leave his late residence on Saturday 8th August at 1.20pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Portglenone, a private cremation will be held at a later date. Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Gerard’s wake and funeral will be for family and friends only, whereby social distancing must be observed at all times. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son in law, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu please to “Friends of The Cancer Centre” c/o the family. Detail enquires to: WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 028 2563 1406 or visit: nifunerals.com

McCALLION, August 5th 2020, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Albert Ernest (Ernie) Formerly of Rathbrady Road, Limavady. Dear uncle of Lynne (Traynor) and Karen (Carton) The family are abiding by government guidelines so anyone wishing to pay their respects to Ernie, the cortage will be leaving Browns Funeral home, Aghanloo Road, Limavady, on Friday at 11.30am for graveside service in Christ Church at 12noon. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke Association and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

RIDDELL - August 4th 2020, (suddenly, after a short illness) Robert Winston, dearly loved Husband of Muriel, 62 Carricknakielt Road, Maghera, much loved Father of Dave and Lyndsey, a dear Father-in-Law of Hana and Austin, much adored Grandpa of Hannah, Isaac, Jacob and Theo, dearest Brother of Jean and George, Brother-in-Law of Sandra and the late Bob and a dearly loved Uncle. House private, due to current restrictions. Winston's funeral cortege will travel along Hall Street and Main Street, Maghera on Sunday, August 9th at 12.40pm (approx) to St. Lurach's Parish Churchyard for A Service of Thanksgiving at 1.00pm, followed by burial; allowing Family and Friends the opportunity to stand along the route to pay their respects or listen to the Service, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, Maghera and Maghera Parish Caring Association, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered.

MacLARNON, nee Hegarty (Magherafelt) 4th August 2020, Joan R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Gerard and loving mother of Anne and Siobhan, sister of the late Mary, Pat and Dan. Requiem Mass on Thursday 6th August in Church of our Lady of the Assumption at 11.00am, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milton. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her daughters, son in law Noel, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

ARMSTRONG (Kilrea) 5th August 2020. Suddenly but peacefully Joe (formerly 35 Larchfield Gardens) beloved husband of the late Rita and loving father of Ann, Edith, Sylvia and Ruth. Funeral Home private, due to current restrictions. Joe's funeral cortege will travel from McKiernan’s Funeral Home on Saturday at 10:30am (approx) to Kilrea Cemetery allowing Family and Friends the opportunity to stand along the route to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. A service of thanksgiving will take place at Kilrea Cemetery at 11am (approx) followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by his daughters and entire family circle. "In God's care you rest above, in our hearts you dwell with love"