Derry death notices - Thursday, August 6, 2020

McILMOYLE, August 5th 2020, passed away suddenly, Mark Anthony, 28 Rosseden Drive, Limavady. Much loved husband of Frances, loving father of Jack, Matthew and Conor, also a dear brother, brother in law, Son in law and uncle. House private due to the current pandemic. Arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Cleft Lip and Palate Association and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

ARMSTRONG,, Joe, (Kilrea) 5th August 2020. Suddenly but peacefully Joe (formerly 139 Larchfield Gardens) beloved husband of the late Rita and loving father of Ann, Edith, Sylvia and Ruth. "In God's care you rest above, in our hearts you dwell with love". Funeral arrangements will be updated as they become available.

McCALLION, August 5th 2020, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Albert Ernest (Ernie) Formerly of Rathbrady Road, Limavady. Dear uncle of Lynne (Traynor) and Karen (Carton) The family are abiding by government guidelines so anyone wishing to pay their respects to Ernie, the cortage will be leaving Browns Funeral home, Aghanloo Road, Limavady, on Friday at 11.30am for graveside service in Christ Church at 12noon. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke Association and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

RIDDELL - August 4th 2020, (suddenly, after a short illness) Robert Winston, dearly loved Husband of Muriel, 62 Carricknakielt Road, Maghera, much loved Father of Dave and Lyndsey, a dear Father-in-Law of Hana and Austin, much adored Grandpa of Hannah, Isaac, Jacob and Theo, dearest Brother of Jean and George, Brother-in-Law of Sandra and the late Bob and a dearly loved Uncle. House private, due to current restrictions. Winston's funeral cortege will travel along Hall Street and Main Street, Maghera on Sunday, August 9th at 12.40pm (approx) to St. Lurach's Parish Churchyard for A Service of Thanksgiving at 1.00pm, followed by burial; allowing Family and Friends the opportunity to stand along the route to pay their respects or listen to the Service, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, Maghera and Maghera Parish Caring Association, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered.

MacLARNON, nee Hegarty (Magherafelt) 4th August 2020, Joan R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Gerard and loving mother of Anne and Siobhan, sister of the late Mary, Pat and Dan. Requiem Mass on Thursday 6th August in Church of our Lady of the Assumption at 11.00am, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milton. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her daughters, son in law Noel, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.