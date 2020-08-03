Derry death notices - Tuesday, August 4, 2020

HUME, John, 3rd August 2020 RIP beloved husband of Pat, loving father of Thérèse, Áine, Aidan, John and Mo, father in law of Kevin, Willie, Kela, Gail and Dave, much loved grandfather of Aedín, Michael, Roisín, Dee, Daniel, Ruairí, Marni, Úna, Ronan, Ciara, Isabel, Eamon, Ollie, Rachel, Darragh and Aoibhe, great-grandfather of Aoibhínn and Clodagh and dear brother of Patsy, Jim and the late Annie, Harry, Sally and Agnes. Wake and funeral strictly private please due to current Coronavirus restrictions, however, Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. A memorial service will be held for John at a later date. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DOHERTY (née Boyle), Mary Patricia, 2nd August 2020 RIP peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital, dearly loved wife of the late Harry, 126 Elmgrove, loving mother of Gabrielle, Caroline, Henry and Mary, devoted grandmother of Eva, Harry, Elliott, Jonas and Finn, cherished sister to Bridie, Noel and the late James and Neil and dear mother-in-law to Stephen, Ciaran and Shauna. Sadly wake and funeral private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to N.I. Hospice, C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, Co Derry, BT47 3PU. Deeply regretted by her son, daughters, grandchildren, brother, sister, sons and daughter in law, nephews, nieces, full family circle and friends. To live in the hearts of those you love is not to die.Together with Harry again. Padre Pio pray for them both.

HEALY, 3rd. August 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, TERENCE, loving father of Terence, Dermot, Kevin and Michaele, dear father-in-law of Melissa, Devoted grandfather of Eoin, Aoife, Ben and Emily, loving brother of Karen, Seamus, Marian and Bernadette and a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

CHURCHILL (née Watson) – August 2, 2020 (peacefully) at home, Anna (in her 91st year) 79 Queens Avenue, Magherafelt, wife of the late Geoffrey, dearly loved mother of Linda and Karen, loving grandmother of Victoria, Richard, Christopher and Nicola, dear mother-in-law of Wilbert and Gary and dearest sister of Mary, Onagh, Doreen, Samuel and the late Bobby and Sheila. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines. Anna’s funeral cortége will make its way along Church Street on Wednesday, August 5 at 1:45pm, for service in St. Swithin’s Parish Church, Magherafelt at 2:00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marie Curie and Macmillan Nursing Care, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by her Daughters and the entire Family Circle. “The Lord’s my Shepherd”

GRAHAM, 2nd August 2020 (Formerly Garvagh and Kilrea). Helena (Lena) dearly loved wife of the late Norman, devoted and loving mother of Aubrey and Sharon, mother-in-law to Barbara, grandmother of Heather & Christopher and his wife Kelly and great grandmother to Izzy and Chloe. Due to current restrictions the funeral will be strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mc Kiernan & Sons 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea BT51 5QL. Will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, daughter-in-law, entire family circle and all those who knew and loved her. Redeemed and safe in the arms of our Lord Jesus.

HENRY (née Cunningham) - August 3rd 2020, peacefully at her home, 41 Drummuck Road, Culnady, Margaret Eleanor (Pearl), dearly beloved Wife of the late Alymer, devoted Mother of Caroline, Alymer, Libby and the late Robert, a dear Mother-in-Law of William and Maureen and a loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother. House and Funeral private, due to current restrictions. Service of Thanksgiving for Pearl's life will be held at her home on Thursday, August 6th at 2pm, followed by burial in Culnady Presbyterian Churchyard; allowing Family and Friends the opportunity to listen to the service outside her home or to stand along the route and pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Flowers or donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

McIVOR, Patrick, 1st August 2020. R.I.P. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of Brooklands Housecare and formerly of 12 Marlborough Street Derry. Beloved husband of the late Mary Brigid, R.I.P. loving father of Margaret, Martina, Rosemary, Lucia, and the late Patrick(jnr) R.I.P. Father-in-law of Michael and Brian a much loved grandfather of Martin, Michelle, Aíne, Aoife, Gemma, and Sophie, and great-grandfather of Abbigail, Jade, Clodagh, Caithlin, Jack, Lilley, Caden, Matilda-Rose, and Jason. Dear brother of Harry, Mickey, and Peggy McLoone, and the late Rose Cassidy, John, Gerry, Jimmy, Lawrence, Joe, and Celine Doherty. R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions Patrick’s wake will be close friends and family only. For those wishing to pay their respects to Patrick his funeral will leave from his daughters home: 21 Cooleen Park, Culmore Point Derry BT48 8AQ (Please observe the social distancing guidelines) on Tuesday 4th at 9.10am to arrive for Requiem Mass at 10am in St Eugene’s Cathedral followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Friends of Altnagelvin (ward 40) c/o WHSCT Altnagelvin Hospital. Glenshane Road, Derry. BT47 6SB. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCONNELL, Hugh, 31st July 2020 RIP formerly of Bloomfield Park, Galliagh, loving father of Nevaeh, beloved son of Hugh and the late Pat and dear brother of Louise, Marie, Ann and the late Jim. House and funeral private. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

BONHAM, Peter, R.I.P. 2nd August 2020. R.I.P. Peacefully at Royal Alexandra Hospital Paisley, Scotland. Beloved son of Tilly and the late Joseph, Dear brother of Patrick, James, Joseph, Michael, Brian, Ann-Marie, and Stephen. Close friend of Helen, treasured brother-in-law and a much loved uncle. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Funeral arrangement later from his mothers home: 116 Tartnakilly Road Glack. Sadly owing to the current restrictions wake will be strictly family only. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McDERMOTT, Pauleen, 1st August 2020 R.I.P.: beloved partner of Allen Reynolds, 18 Bridge House Court, Ballykelly, mother of Ciaran and Ceiva, daughter of the late Patsy and Patricia McDermott and dear sister of Theresa, Noel, Anne, Christine, Shaun, Martina, Bernadette and the late Mary and Gerald. Wake and funeral private please due to the Coronavirus restrictions. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

ROSBOROUGH, Elizabeth Margaret (Beryl), August 2, 2020 Peacefully at her home 9, Laurel Park, Kilfennan, much loved daughter of the late Martha and Andrew Rosborough, loving sister of Andrea and Sandra, dear sister-in-law of Uel, dearest aunt, great-aunt and friend. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home on Tuesday 4th August at 12.00noon followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

HIDER, Timothy Joseph ( Joe ) August 2, 2020, Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital ( in his 67th year ) much loved husband of Gloria, devoted dad of David and Matthew, loving father-in-law of Charlene and Leeanne, adored grandad of Jessica, Jack, Lucy, Max and Charlie, cherished brother of Jackie, Dorothy and Maureen. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. Funeral leaving his late home 54, Lyndhurst Road, Kilfennan on Wednesday 5th August at 11.30am ( Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing ) followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Glendermott Parish Church at 12.00noon burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke Association or Macmillan Nurses c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Too good in life to be forgotten in death, memories are like threads of gold, they never tarnish or grow old.

McGRELLIS, Dan, (Feeny) 2nd August 2020. Peacefully at home surrounded by all his family. Beloved husband of Anne , Loving father of Breige ( O’Neill ), Liam , Peter , Marty , Paddy , Sean , Pauline , Anne ( McCloskey ) , Barney , Mary ( O’Kane ) , Sarah and Danny. Brother of Patsy , Mary , Sadie, Willie and the late Jim R.I.P , A much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral leaving his late residence 24, Umrycam Road, Feeny on Tues 4th August at 10.15 am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St.Joseph’s Church Fincarn. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to a family member shielding and in the interests of health and safety within the community, Dan’s wake and funeral will be private to family only. Please.

For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will be passing from Umrycam Road to St. Joseph’s Church Fincarn. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Requiem Mass can be viewed on the Banagher Parish webcam. Deeply regretted by his loving Wife , Daughters , Sons , Daughters in law , Sons in law , Brothers , Sisters , Grandchildren , Great grandchildren and the wide family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his Soul.