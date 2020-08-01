Contact

Derry death notices - Sunday, August 2, 2020

Derry Death Notices - Thursday 14th November 2019

Reporter:

Staff reporter

McCALLION (née McDaid), 1st August 2020, peacefully at Deanfield Nursing Home, ANGELA (late of High Park), beloved wife of the late Frankie, loving mother of Caroline, Liam, Sharon, Noel, Frankie, Michelle, Joanne and Andrea, dear sister of Brendan, Dolores, Geraldine and the late Raymond, Brian, Noel, Gerard, Dessie and Margie, a dear and loving grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the MS Society c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Pio pray for her.

QUIGLEY, 31st July 2020, peacefully at his home, DAMIAN (Ding, late of Nixon’s Close), beloved husband of Catherina, loving father of Kate and Olivia, dear son of the late James and Rosie, a dear and loving brother to the late Celine and a devoted uncle to Conor, Kevin and all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to City Friends of Marie Curie, c/o 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St. Charbel of Lebanon pray for him.

MULLEN (née Kelly) Eileen, 31st July 2020 beloved wife of Patsy, loving mother of Christopher and Carol, much loved grandmother of Tiernan, Aria and Loghan and dear sister of Mary, Bernard, Danny, Ann and Gerry. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin on Sunday at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


