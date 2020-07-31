Contact

Derry death notices - Saturday, August 1, 2020

CROWE, Morris, 30th July 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Kathleen, 35 Silverbrook Park, Newbuildings and formerly of Carndonagh, loving father of Maurice, Ruth, Heather and Keith, father-in-law of Alan, Thomas and Wendy, much loved grandfather of Lauren, Scott, Kyle, Matthew and Rachael. House strictly private please. Funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flower only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to St Mura's Parish Church C/o W J O'Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. The Lord is my shepherd.

MULLEN (née Kelly) Eileen, 31st July 2020 beloved wife of Patsy, loving mother of Christopher and Carol, much loved grandmother of Tiernan, Aria and Loghan and dear sister of Mary, Bernard, Danny, Ann and Gerry. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin on Sunday at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

