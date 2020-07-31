Derry death notices - Saturday, August 1, 2020

Contact
Rest in Peace
CROWE, Morris, 30th July 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Kathleen, 35 Silverbrook Park, Newbuildings and formerly of Carndonagh, loving father of Maurice, Ruth, Heather and Keith, father-in-law of Alan, Thomas and Wendy, much loved grandfather of Lauren, Scott, Kyle, Matthew and Rachael. House strictly private please. Funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flower only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to St Mura's Parish Church C/o W J O'Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. The Lord is my shepherd.
MULLEN (née Kelly) Eileen, 31st July 2020 beloved wife of Patsy, loving mother of Christopher and Carol, much loved grandmother of Tiernan, Aria and Loghan and dear sister of Mary, Bernard, Danny, Ann and Gerry. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin on Sunday at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.