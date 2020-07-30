Derry death notices - Friday, July 31, 2020

DEMPSEY - July 30th 2020 at Causeway Hospital, Brian Joseph, 28 Main Street, Tamlaght O'Crilly, dearly loved Father of Helen (Hutchinson), Pamela, Grace and Carol (Lennox), a dear Father-in-Law and Grandfather of Ollie, Amelia, Jack, Harry, Heidi, Evie and Caleb. House and Funeral private. Arrangements to follow. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

TIMMINS (née McKinney), Celine, 29th July 2020 peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home, beloved wife of the late James (Fay), formerly of Kylemore Park, loving mother of Joan, Una and the late Fidelis, dear mother-in-law of Declan and Joe and a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, neighbour and friend. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, on Friday evening from 7-9 pm. No flowers please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Rush Hall Residents’ Comfort Fund, Rush Hall Care Home, 51 Broighter Road, Limavady, BT49 9DY.Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

BREEN (Nee Wilson) Desertmartin 29th July 2020 Mary R.I.P. Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Fintan and loving mother of James, Selina Spiers and Kathleen and devoted grandmother of Eúnan, Oisín and Callie. Funeral cortége from her home 18 Cullion Rd, BT45 5NR on Friday 31st July at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church Keenaught. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to current Corona Virus pandemic restrictions, the funeral will be close family only. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing husband, son, daughters, son in law Michael, daughter in law Claire, brothers Joe, James and Francis, sister Joanne, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and family circle.

KIDD (Née McGuigan) 29th July 2020 Mary R.I.P. Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late James and loving mother of Fr Sean, Rose, Seamus, Gerard, Brendan, Pat, Theresa, Kevin, Anthony, Declan Anne and Oliver. Funeral cortége from her home 65 Inniscarn Rd, BT45 5NG on Friday 31st at 12.20pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church Coolcalm. Travelling via Longfield Rd, Interment afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery Keenaught. Due to current Corona Virus pandemic restrictions, the funeral will be close family only. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at; https://www.churchservices.tv/desertmartin Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, Great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces and nephews and family circle.

SHACKLETON, Desmond, 29th July 2020, peacefully. Apt. B2, The Edgewater, Strand Road, Portstewart. Dearly loved husband of the late Jennifer, loving father of Robert, Debbie and Rosie, father-in-law of Judith, Braddan and Jamie, much loved grandfather of Catherine, Braddan, Ellie, Max, Anna, Conor, Joe and Kate and dear friend of Rosemary. Service of interment in Portstewart Cemetery on Saturday at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to the British Heart Foundation C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

McCORRISTON (née Mclaughlin), Anna, 29th. July 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, (Late of Lindenwood Park, Foyle Springs ), beloved wife of the late John (Jack), loving mother of Sheena, Sean, Jacqueline and Denis and a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

McGUIGAN, Margaret nee Steele, 6 Moykeeran Crescent Draperstown. Died peacefully in Antrim Area Hospital 28th July 2020.

Beloved wife of Joseph McGuigan and loving sister of the late Helen Kelly (RIP). House and funeral strictly private in accordance with current guidelines. Funeral cortege from her late residence on Friday 31 July at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in Holy Rosary Church followed by internment at St Columba's Parish Church Straw. Service can be viewed via www.parishofballinascreen.com. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband and extended Kelly, McWilliams and McGuigan families. Beloved wife, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Action Cancer.

ROBB, David (ex Teacher in Strabane High School) July 27, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of his family after a short illness in his 77th year) dearly beloved husband of Irene, much loved dad of David and Alastair, loving father-in-law of Sydney, adored papa of Isaac, Albert and Ophelia. Funeral leaving his late home 71, Ardground Road, Killaloo on Friday 31st July at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Killaloo Parish Church at 1.30pm burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nurses or Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. God bless till we meet again.