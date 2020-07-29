Derry death notices - Thursday, July 30, 2020

McCORRISTON (née Mclaughlin), Anna, 29th. July 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, (Late of Lindenwood Park, Foyle Springs ), beloved wife of the late John (Jack), loving mother of Sheena, Sean, Jacqueline and Denis and a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

McGUIGAN, Margaret nee Steele, 6 Moykeeran Crescent Draperstown. Died peacefully in Antrim Area Hospital 28th July 2020.

Beloved wife of Joseph McGuigan and loving sister of the late Helen Kelly (RIP). House and funeral strictly private in accordance with current guidelines. Funeral cortege from her late residence on Friday 31 July at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in Holy Rosary Church followed by internment at St Columba's Parish Church Straw. Service can be viewed via www.parishofballinascreen.com. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband and extended Kelly, McWilliams and McGuigan families. Beloved wife, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Action Cancer.

SHEERIN, (nee Friel), Kathleen. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kathleen Sheerin née Friel, peacefully at her late home 99 Lonemoor Rd on the 28th of July 2020. Formally of Rossville Street. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Loving mother of Donna. A much loved sister of the late Mary, Nora, Peggy, Rosie, Annie Paddy, Jim and Brian. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and friends. Kathleen's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 10:00am on Thursday 30th July 2020 via the link below; https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-eugenes-cathedral-derry Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

McGRORY (nee IRWIN) – 27th July 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 31 Kingsfort Park, Derry, Margaret Ann (Anna) RIP, dearly beloved wife of Joseph (Joe), devoted mother of Father Jimmy, Pat, Edward and the late Joanne, dear mother-in-law of Stephanie, much loved grandmother of Edward and Clarisse and a beloved sister. House Strictly Private. The family are abiding by government regulations. Requiem Mass will be streamed from St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn, Buncrana Road, Derry, https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn# on Thursday at 11.00am Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle. ‘Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her’.

McBRIDE (née Smith), 27th July 2020, peacefully at her home, KATHLEEN (PRINDY, late of Southend Park), beloved wife of the late Eddie (Chelsea), loving mother of Eddie, Lexie, Geraldine, Pauline, Gina and Frances, devoted grandmother to Colleen, Siuínin, Caitlin, Shea, Cathaoir, Evie, Millie and the late Ryan, great-grandmother to Annie, Eden, Alexandra, Nora and Ryan, loving daughter of the late Alex and Kathleen, dear sister of Roy, Evelyn, Tony and the late Lexie, Jim, Jackie, Billy and Jennie. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

SIMPSON, (née Coyle), 28th. July 2020, peacefully at her home, GERALDINE, (late of Ferndale Drive), beloved wife of Michael, loving mother of Liam, Michael, Natasha, Charmaine, Gerald, Edmund and the late Paul, a dear and loving Grandmother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McREYNOLDS, Patrick James (Jim), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick James (Jim) McReynolds, peacefully at home 129 Main Street, Dungiven, Co Derry on the 28th of July 2020, may he rest in peace. Retired Publican of McReynolds Bar Dungiven. Beloved husband of Rose and loving father of Finvola, Siobhan, Fanchea, Bernard, Bronagh and Ciara. Much loved grandfather of James, Claire, Anne, Michael, Chris, Katy, Patrick, Cathal, Domnaill, Conal, Niall, Ciaran, Odhran, Aoife, Maebhdh, Ciaran, Dervla, Ciaran, Oliver, Liam, Ellen-Rose and great grandfather of Darragh. Dear brother of the late Frances, Mary, Jean, Patsy, Kathleen and Tony R.I.P. Sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake at the family home is strictly private. Funeral on Thursday 30th of July, leaving his late residence at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Dungiven & Feeny Committee for Cancer Research UK c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, son, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchild and the entire family circle. Our Lady Queen of Heaven pray for him.

ROBB, David (ex Teacher in Strabane High School) July 27, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of his family after a short illness in his 77th year) dearly beloved husband of Irene, much loved dad of David and Alastair, loving father-in-law of Sydney, adored papa of Isaac, Albert and Ophelia. Funeral leaving his late home 71, Ardground Road, Killaloo on Friday 31st July at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Killaloo Parish Church at 1.30pm burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nurses or Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. God bless till we meet again.