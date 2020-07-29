Derry death notices - Wednesday, July 29, 2020

SHEERIN, (nee Friel), Kathleen. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kathleen Sheerin née Friel, peacefully at her late home 99 Lonemoor Rd on the 28th of July 2020. Formally of Rossville Street. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Loving mother of Donna. A much loved sister of the late Mary, Nora, Peggy, Rosie, Annie Paddy, Jim and Brian. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and friends. Kathleen's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 10:00am on Thursday 30th July 2020 via the link below; https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-eugenes-cathedral-derry Burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

McGRORY (nee IRWIN) – 27th July 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 31 Kingsfort Park, Derry, Margaret Ann (Anna) RIP, dearly beloved wife of Joseph (Joe), devoted mother of Father Jimmy, Pat, Edward and the late Joanne, dear mother-in-law of Stephanie, much loved grandmother of Edward and Clarisse and a beloved sister. House Strictly Private. The family are abiding by government regulations. Requiem Mass will be streamed from St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn, Buncrana Road, Derry, https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn# on Thursday at 11.00am Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle. ‘Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her’.

McBRIDE (née Smith), 27th July 2020, peacefully at her home, KATHLEEN (PRINDY, late of Southend Park), beloved wife of the late Eddie (Chelsea), loving mother of Eddie, Lexie, Geraldine, Pauline, Gina and Frances, devoted grandmother to Colleen, Siuínin, Caitlin, Shea, Cathaoir, Evie, Millie and the late Ryan, great-grandmother to Annie, Eden, Alexandra, Nora and Ryan, loving daughter of the late Alex and Kathleen, dear sister of Roy, Evelyn, Tony and the late Lexie, Jim, Jackie, Billy and Jennie. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

SIMPSON, (née Coyle), 28th. July 2020, peacefully at her home, GERALDINE, (late of Ferndale Drive), beloved wife of Michael, loving mother of Liam, Michael, Natasha, Charmaine, Gerald, Edmund and the late Paul, a dear and loving Grandmother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McREYNOLDS, Patrick James (Jim), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick James (Jim) McReynolds, peacefully at home 129 Main Street, Dungiven, Co Derry on the 28th of July 2020, may he rest in peace. Retired Publican of McReynolds Bar Dungiven. Beloved husband of Rose and loving father of Finvola, Siobhan, Fanchea, Bernard, Bronagh and Ciara. Much loved grandfather of James, Claire, Anne, Michael, Chris, Katy, Patrick, Cathal, Domnaill, Conal, Niall, Ciaran, Odhran, Aoife, Maebhdh, Ciaran, Dervla, Ciaran, Oliver, Liam, Ellen-Rose and great grandfather of Darragh. Dear brother of the late Frances, Mary, Jean, Patsy, Kathleen and Tony R.I.P. Sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake at the family home is strictly private. Funeral on Thursday 30th of July, leaving his late residence at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Dungiven & Feeny Committee for Cancer Research UK c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, son, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchild and the entire family circle. Our Lady Queen of Heaven pray for him.

ROBB, David (ex Teacher in Strabane High School) July 27, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of his family after a short illness in his 77th year) dearly beloved husband of Irene, much loved dad of David and Alastair, loving father-in-law of Sydney, adored papa of Isaac, Albert and Ophelia. Funeral leaving his late home 71, Ardground Road, Killaloo on Friday 31st July at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Killaloo Parish Church at 1.30pm burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nurses or Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. God bless till we meet again

CREELMAN, Kilrea 27/07/2020 Suddenly as the result of an accident. Paul and Varena (née Hegarty) R.I.P.

Beloved Father and Mother of Sean, Damien, Mikaela and Tomás. Deeply regretted by their Sons, Daughter, Grandchildren Scarlett and Saóirse, Paul’s family Sean, Dominic, Madeline (McKinney) Ciara (McCusker), Moira (Dempsey) Christopher, Malachy, Maureen (McIlvar), Desmond and the late Sheila (Johnston) and Varena’s brother Sean and the late Phil and Christopher and their families. Mary Queen of the Gael, pray for them. Funeral arrangements later.

HEGARTY, Kilrea 27/07/2020 Suddenly as the result of an accident. Philip (Phil) R.I.P. Son of the late Johnny and Georgie and brother of Sean, and the late Varena and Christopher. 51 Coleraine St, Kilrea. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Funeral arrangements later.

ANTONUCCI (née Fitzgibbon), Maureen, 26th July 2020 peacefully at her home, 314 Glenshane Road, Claudy, loving wife of Claudio, beloved daughter of the late Jerome and Maureen, dear sister of Michael, Jerome and Desmond, and a much loved aunt. Funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the most Holy Rosary Pray for Her.

MATTHEWS (née Ewing), Margaretta (Gretta), July 26, 2020 Peacefully at Foyle Hospice (in the tender loving care of her family in her 81st year) much loved and devoted mother of Karen, adored grandmother of Leeann and great-grandmother of Jay, Leelan, Riley, precious sister of Ruby. Service in her late home 64, Milltown View, on Wednesday 29th July, at 12.00noon followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private (Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distaining). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. At home with the Lord.her Caroline, Damien, Julie, Louise and the late Yvonne, father-in-law of Paul, much loved grandfather of Gemma, Leanne, Shea, Cianan, Scott and Lucas and great-grandfather of Orla. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McILVAR (née Stinson) (Glenullin) 24th July 2020. Suddenly but peacefully, Rosemary R.I.P. Beloved wife of Brendan, loving mother of Róisín, Oonagh, Aileen, Seamus and Fearghal. Cherished mother-in-law of Rob, Abderrezak, Mike, Susie and Nadine and dear sister of Terry, Bernadette, John and Eamon. Funeral from her late residence, 14a Gortnamoyagh Road on Thursday at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Glenullin. (Mass will be for family and close friends only). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in- law, grandchildren and entire family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, social distancing must be observed. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Children's Heartbeat Trust, c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea BT51 5QL.