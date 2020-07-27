Derry death notices - Tuesday, July 28, 2020

CREELMAN, Kilrea 27/07/2020 Suddenly as the result of an accident. Paul and Varena (née Hegarty) R.I.P.

Beloved Father and Mother of Sean, Damien, Mikaela and Tomás. Deeply regretted by their Sons, Daughter, Grandchildren Scarlett and Saóirse, Paul’s family Sean, Dominic, Madeline (McKinney) Ciara (McCusker), Moira (Dempsey) Christopher, Malachy, Maureen (McIlvar), Desmond and the late Sheila (Johnston) and Varena’s brother Sean and the late Phil and Christopher and their families. Mary Queen of the Gael, pray for them. Funeral arrangements later.

HEGARTY, Kilrea 27/07/2020 Suddenly as the result of an accident. Philip (Phil) R.I.P. Son of the late Johnny and Georgie and brother of Sean, and the late Varena and Christopher. 51 Coleraine St, Kilrea. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Funeral arrangements later.

ANTONUCCI (née Fitzgibbon), Maureen, 26th July 2020 peacefully at her home, 314 Glenshane Road, Claudy, loving wife of Claudio, beloved daughter of the late Jerome and Maureen, dear sister of Michael, Jerome and Desmond, and a much loved aunt. Funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the most Holy Rosary Pray for Her.

MATTHEWS (née Ewing), Margaretta (Gretta), July 26, 2020 Peacefully at Foyle Hospice (in the tender loving care of her family in her 81st year) much loved and devoted mother of Karen, adored grandmother of Leeann and great-grandmother of Jay, Leelan, Riley, precious sister of Ruby. Service in her late home 64, Milltown View, on Wednesday 29th July, at 12.00noon followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private (Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distaining). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. At home with the Lord.her Caroline, Damien, Julie, Louise and the late Yvonne, father-in-law of Paul, much loved grandfather of Gemma, Leanne, Shea, Cianan, Scott and Lucas and great-grandfather of Orla. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.