Derry death notices - Sunday, July 26, 2020

McGURK (nee Duffy), Geraldine, 25th July 2020 R.I.P. beloved partner of Tommy, 10 Helen Street, loving mother of Paula, Stephen, Kieran, Carol and Claire and a much loved grandmother, sister and friend. Sadly, funeral and wake private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

LEONARD, Jim, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Jim Leonard peacefully at The Royal Hospital Belfast on 25th of July 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 10 Glenroe Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Bronagh (McGuigan) Shauna (O’Rourke), Pearse and Eugene. Dear brother of Kathleen, Maria, Eilish, and the late Francis and John R.I.P. Much loved grandfather of Aidan, Ronan, Rory, James, Enda, Emmett and Clara. Reposing at his late residence, funeral from there on Tuesday 28th of July 2020, leaving at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery . Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, please adhere to Government Guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Funeral mass can be viewed via the church webcam https://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters and their husbands Ryan and Marty, sons and their partners Una and Aisling, sisters, grandchildren and the entire family circle. Saint Padre Pio pray for him.

HARKIN, 23rd. July 2020, suddenly, BRIAN, (Sparky, late of Stephens Court), loving partner of Claire and Claire's son Eythan, beloved son of John and Eileen, dear brother of Terrie, Edel, Jodie and Carly and a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

BOND (nee Gallick) Evelyn, July 23, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of 38, Seventree Road, Waterside) dearly beloved wife of the late Ronnie Bond, loving sister of Lexie, a dear aunt and great-aunt. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle. The day Thou gavest Lord is ended.

McILVAR, (née Stinson) Glenullin 24th July 2020, suddenly but peacefully Rosemary R.I.P. (14a Gortnamoyagh Road) beloved wife of Brendan; loving mother of Roisin, Oonagh, Aileen, Seamus and Fearghal and dear sister of Terry, Bernadette, John and Eamon. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Funeral arrangements will be updated as they become available.

MARTIN, Margaret, July 24th 2020, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. 119 Ringsend Road, Limavady.

Dear wife of the late Danny, loving mother of David, Melvin and Melvins partner Syann, also a dear sister and very dear friend to Davy and Pauline. House and funeral strictly private (close friends and family only). The family are abiding by government guidelines and anyone wishing to pay their respects to Margaret the cortage will leave her family home on Sunday at 3pm and travel to Enagh Cemetery. (Please observe social distancing) Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke Association and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. BT49 0HQ Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

McALLISTER – 24th July 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Leslie Ian, Ringsend Road, Limavady. Loving husband of Paula, dear father of Louise, Karen, Leslie and Claire, a father-in-law and grandfather. House and funeral private in accordance with current government restrictions. Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to WH & SCT (Ward 41 Altnagelvin Hospital) c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.