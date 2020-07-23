Derry death notices - Friday, July 24, 2020

FERGUSON (née Mullan), 22nd July 2020, peacefully, with dignity, at Altnagelvin Hospital, ANNE (late of St. John’s Park), beloved wife of Jim, loving mother of Paul, Áine, Claire, Brian and the late Bernadette, a devoted grandmother to all her grandchildren, a dear and loving daughter of the late Patrick and Agnes and a dear sister to all her brothers and sisters. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

DONEGAN, Rose Patricia 22nd July 2020 Peacefully at home 7 Ferndale Court. Beloved wife of the late Tommy. Devoted Mother of Simon, Paddy, Rose, Marie, Rhona, Tommy, Margaret and Joanna. Loving Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. R.I.P. Funeral will leave her late home on Friday 24th July at 10:15am for 11am Requiem mass in St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn, followed by Burial in the City cemetery. All enquires to Adair and Neely funeral directors 028 7131 1321. Deeply Regretted by her loving family circle Our Lady of Knock Pray for Her.

LOGUE, nee McFalone (Magherafelt) 21st July 2020. Maureen Agnes R.I.P. beloved wife of John and loving mother of Jonathan, Seamus, Sharon and Jacqueline, dear sister of Teresa O’Loughlin, Johnny McFalone, and the late Anne and Frankie McFalone. Funeral Cortege from her home, 7 Parklane, Magherafelt on Friday 24th July at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milton. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law Sonya, sons-in-law Philip and David, grandchildren Catherine, Maria, Jack, Zara and Luke, brother, sister and the extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.