Derry death notices - Thursday, July 23, 2020

DONEGAN, Rose Patricia 22nd July 2020 Peacefully at home 7 Ferndale Court. Beloved wife of the late Tommy. Devoted Mother of Simon, Paddy, Rose, Marie, Rhona, Tommy, Margaret and Joanna. Loving Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. R.I.P. Funeral will leave her late home on Friday 24th July at 10:15am for 11am Requiem mass in St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn, followed by Burial in the City cemetery. All enquires to Adair and Neely funeral directors 028 7131 1321. Deeply Regretted by her loving family circle Our Lady of Knock Pray for Her.

McCALLION, Michael Francis (Frank), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Michael Francis (Frank) McCallion peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on the 21st of July 2020, may he rest in peace . Late of 550 Baranailt Road, Claudy, Co Derry. Beloved husband of the late Annie Mary R.I.P and loving father of Marie Logue, Geraldine O’Neill, Peter, Patricia McColgan, Caroline Devine, Bridget, Paul and the late Liam R.I.P. Dear brother of Marion Gallagher.

Fond father in law to Ann Marie, Paul, Brendan, Liam, Roddy and Michael and very much loved by his 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Reposing at his late residence, funeral from there on Thursday 23rd of July, leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Claudy, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/saint-patricks-claudy Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake is for family and close friends. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to Dementia N.I c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by all the family and the entire family circle. Saint Padre Pio pray for him.

LOGUE, nee McFalone (Magherafelt) 21st July 2020. Maureen Agnes R.I.P. beloved wife of John and loving mother of Jonathan, Seamus, Sharon and Jacqueline, dear sister of Teresa O’Loughlin, Johnny McFalone, and the late Anne and Frankie McFalone. Funeral Cortege from her home, 7 Parklane, Magherafelt on Friday 24th July at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milton. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law Sonya, sons-in-law Philip and David, grandchildren Catherine, Maria, Jack, Zara and Luke, brother, sister and the extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

McERLEAN, Lavey 21st July 2020 Colm R.I.P. peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital. Beloved son of the late William Patrick and Ellen and much love brother of Eileen McReynolds and the late Liam. Funeral cortége from his home 42 Carnaman Rd, BT45 8PN on Thursday 23rd July at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church Lavey. Travelling via Bellaghy Rd and Gulladuff. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sadly, funerals and wake restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-parish-lavey Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sister, sister in law Theresa, nephews nieces and family circle.