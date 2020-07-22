Derry death notices - Wednesday, July 22, 2020

LINDSAY, Noel, 20th July 2020, Peacefully. Formerly of Montrose Gardens and late of Lavery Fold. Beloved Husband of the late Mamie and Loving Father of Karen, Tommy & Paul. Dear Brother of Chris and the late Willie, Mae, Katie, Terry and Jackie. Funeral on Wednesday 22nd July 2020 to St. Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

McCALLION, Michael Francis (Frank), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Michael Francis (Frank) McCallion peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on the 21st of July 2020, may he rest in peace . Late of 550 Baranailt Road, Claudy, Co Derry. Beloved husband of the late Annie Mary R.I.P and loving father of Marie Logue, Geraldine O’Neill, Peter, Patricia McColgan, Caroline Devine, Bridget, Paul and the late Liam R.I.P. Dear brother of Marion Gallagher.

Fond father in law to Ann Marie, Paul, Brendan, Liam, Roddy and Michael and very much loved by his 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Reposing at his late residence, funeral from there on Thursday 23rd of July, leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Claudy, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/saint-patricks-claudy Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake is for family and close friends. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to Dementia N.I c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by all the family and the entire family circle. Saint Padre Pio pray for him.

McWILLIAMS, Kevin, 21st July 2020 beloved husband of Bernadette, 3 Tamnyreagh Road, Eglinton, loving father of Lynda, Rory, Kevin, Emmet, Jill, Shauna, Daire, Niamh and Aodhan, much loved grandfather of Conor, Orlaith and Malachy and dear brother of Anne, Patrick, Noreen, Margaret, Claire, Carmel, Donna and the late Mary-Rose, Jim, Helen and Damian. Sadly, funeral and wake family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McERLEAN, Lavey 21st July 2020 Colm R.I.P. peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital. Beloved son of the late William Patrick and Ellen and much love brother of Eileen McReynolds and the late Liam. Funeral cortége from his home 42 Carnaman Rd, BT45 8PN on Thursday 23rd July at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church Lavey. Travelling via Bellaghy Rd and Gulladuff. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sadly, funerals and wake restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-parish-lavey Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sister, sister in law Theresa, nephews nieces and family circle.

HENDERSON - July 20th 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Paula Stephanie, 10 Scroggy Park, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Tommy, loving mother of Don, Nicola and Laura dear mother in law of Sharon, Mark and Tommy.

Devoted grandmother of Lauren, Darren, Ashley, Daryl, Emily, Jamie, Cathryn, Casey, Harry, Great grandmother of Leah, Brody and Lucy. For those wishing to pay their respects to Paula the cortage will leave her family home on Wednesday at 2pm travelling to Christ Church burial Ground. (The family are abiding by government guidelines, please observe social distancing) Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to WHSCT (The Renal Unit) and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.