Derry death notices - Tuesday, July 21, 2020

COYLE, Patrick (Paddy), 19th July 2020 R.I.P. peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital, beloved husband of Annette, 54 Barrs Lane, loving father of Danielle and dear brother of Rose, Jimmy, Leonard, Annie, Susie, Jeannie, Marie, Joe and the late John, Tommy and Gerard. Sadly, funeral and wake private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McCAUL (nee Taylor), Ruth, 19th July 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Milltown Upper, 12 Ballougry Road, Londonderry, beloved wife of the late David, much loved mother of Tim, Susie, Jos and Nicky, loving grandmother of Tara, Katie, Ollie, Finn, Emmeline and Stellan and dear sister of Joyce and the late John. Friends, family and neighbours are welcome to call at the family home on Tuesday from 10 am to 8 pm. Funeral private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to RNLI C/o W J O'Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, Londonderry, BT47 3PU. The Lord is My Shepherd.

McCALLUM, William (Billy), 18th July 2020 at home, 14 Henry Street. Beloved partner of Lisa, devoted father of Matthew, loving son of Maura and the late Steven, dear brother of John and the late Stephen. A private funeral will take place from his home to Ballyoan Cemetery on Thursday 23rd July. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

GILKINSON, William (Willie), 19th July 2020, beloved husband of the late Ita, formerly of Glack Mor, Tartnakilly Road, Ballykelly, loving father of Liam, dear father-in-law of Irene, much loved grandfather of Sarah and Grace. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’ Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Tuesday evening from 6-8 pm. Sadly, funeral private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

HASSON, Patrick Martin, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick Martin Hasson suddenly on the 19th of July 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 75 Crockmore Road, Claudy, Co Derry. Loving son of Mary and the Late Joe R.I.P.

Beloved husband of Clare and devoted daddy to Charlie and Ramona. Dear brother of Gerry, Rosemary, Michael, Denise, Majella, Sean, Joanne, Stephen, Fergal, Jacqueline and Christopher. Fond son in law of Raymond and Ann Mc Keever. Wake and Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to NICHS - Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving mother, wife, son and daughter, sisters and brothers, sisters and brothers in law, mother and father in law and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

HENDERSON - July 20th 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Paula Stephanie, 10 Scroggy Park, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Tommy, loving mother of Don, Nicola and Laura dear mother in law of Sharon, Mark and Tommy.

Devoted grandmother of Lauren, Darren, Ashley, Daryl, Emily, Jamie, Cathryn, Casey, Harry, Great grandmother of Leah, Brody and Lucy. For those wishing to pay their respects to Paula the cortage will leave her family home on Wednesday at 2pm travelling to Christ Church burial Ground. (The family are abiding by government guidelines, please observe social distancing) Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to WHSCT (The Renal Unit) and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

CLANCY – 19th July 2020 (peacefully) at Madelayne Court, Nursing Home, Portstewart, Mary Theresa (Maura) R.I.P. late of 45 Strand Road, Portstewart. Dearly beloved wife of the late Aidan J, dear mother of Barry, Helen, Martin, Ciaran, Ronan, Aideen and Una and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. The family are abiding by government guidelines. Those wishing to pay their respects to Maura may do so during her removal to Star Of The Sea church on Tuesday evening at 6.00pm or on Wednesday after 11.00am family mass. Alternatively the mass can be followed on https://portstewartparish.website/live-mass/. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired for the N.I. Hospice (Coleraine Branch) c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

KING, July 20th 2020, peacefully at his own home surrounded by his loving family, 46 Castle Park, Limavady. Much loved husband of Janice, loving father of Andrew and Elizabeth, father in law of Keith also Estelle, loving grandfather of Jessica and Jenni and dear brother of James, Hazel and the late Isobel and David. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to George, the Cortege will leave his family home on Tuesday 21st July at 3pm travelling to Enagh Cemetery. (The family are abiding by government guidelines, please practice social distancing). Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

COOPER, Kevin. R.I.P. 20th July 2020. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved husband of Sheila, loving father of Brian, Ian, Gavin, Jillian, Natalie, and Helen, a much loved grandfather. Dear brother of Margaret, Ann, Paddy, and the late Bernadette, Mary, Willie, and Brendan. R.I.P. Funeral from his home: 68 Tartnakilly Road, Glack BT49 9NA on Wednesday 22nd July at 10.50am to allow family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing, to arrive for 11.30am requiem mass in St Finlough’s church Ballykelly followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Sadly owing to current restrictions house and funeral family only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McKENNA, (Nee Murphy) Castledawson 19th July 2020 Mary Ann R.I.P. peacefully at Drapersfield House nursing home, formerly of McMaster Crescent. Beloved wife of the late James and loving mother of Gerard, Joseph, Mary McGeough and the late Pauline. Devoted grandmother of Colette Coll and Martin and great grandmother of James and sister of Teresa Devlin. Funeral cortége from her son Joseph's home 7 Shilgrove Place, BT45 8AL on Tuesday 21st July at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church Bellaghy. Travelling via Oldtown Rd. Interment afterwards in adjoing cemetery. Due to current Corona Virus pandemic restrictions, the family home and funeral will be close family only. No flowers please. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchild, son in law John, daughters in law Angela and Josie, sister, nephews, nieces and family circle.