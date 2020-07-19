Derry death notices - Sunday, July 19, 2020

GALLAGHER, Patrick (Paddy) - We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, peacefully at Culmore Manor Care Home on the 17th of July 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Seamus, Dermot and Moira. Dear father-in-law of Tracey, Carol and Paul. Devoted grandfather of Elaine, Siobhán, Dearbháil, Eímhear, Fionn, Eábha and Jackson. A much loved brother to all his brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and friends only. Paddy's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 11:00am on Monday 20th July 2020 via the link below;

http://threepatrons.org/cam/ Burial immediately afterwards in Burt Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Franciscan Friars Of The Renewal, in support of the St Pio Centre Galliagh c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him.

MacFARLAND, 18th July 2020, peacefully at his home, JACK (late of Ardglen Park, formerly of Princes Street), beloved husband of Dolores, loving father of Barry, Warren and Ashley, a devoted grandfather and a dear brother to all his brothers and sisters and his late twin brother, Hugh. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for family and close friends only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Search & Rescue, 20 Victoria Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

WARD, Patrick (Paddy), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Ward peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the the 17th of July 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 9 Dunaff Gardens, Derry, BT48 9NB. Beloved husband of Phyllis and loving father of Clare, Michelle, Patrick and Stephen. Dear brother of Mary, James , Liam, Ann, Phil, Anthony, Bernie and Tom. Fond father in law of Paul, Kevin and Orlaith. Much loved granda of Lauren, Aaron, Eimear, Caoimhe, Aoife, Conor, Adam, Ellie and Aimee. Reposing from his late residence, funeral from there on Monday 20th of July, leaving at 09.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Creggan, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please follow government guidelines and adhere to social distancing at all times. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT Spruce House c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving family and the entire family circle. Saint Padre Pio pray for him.