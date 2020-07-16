Contact

Derry death notices - Friday, July 17, 2020

Derry Death Notices - Thursday 14th November 2019

DEVLIN (Hillhead, Castledawson) – July 16, 2020 (peacefully) Gerard RIP, 176 Hillhead Road, son of the late Barney and Peg, dearly loved special brother of Clare (McCusker), Joe, Anne (Scott), Kieran, Barry, Patricia (Kelly), Teresa and the late Hugh. Funeral from his home on Saturday, July 18 at 10:30am for celebration of Mass of the Angels in St. John’s Church, Milltown at 11:00am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, church access will be restricted to immediate family only. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Magherafelt Adult Centre, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. May our special angel in heaven comfort, guide and protect his heartbroken family left behind.

McLAUGHLIN, John, 16th July 2020 formerly of Nicholson Gardens, Ardmore, beloved son of the late Grace and John, dear brother of Michael, Lena and Bridie and a much loved uncle. Sadly funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. John's remains will be removed from W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Friday at 4.30 pm to St Mary's Church, Ardmore for Requiem Mass on Saturday. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

SHEILS, Raymond, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Raymond Sheils, suddenly at his late home 23a Linsfort Drive on the 12th of July 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved son of the late Eddie and Peggy. Loving brother of Frances, Terry, Declan, Rosario, Vincent and George. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and friends only. Raymond's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 10:00am on Friday 17th July 2020 via the link below;
https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan Our Lady Of Knock Pray For Him.

