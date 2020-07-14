Derry death notices - Wednesday, July 15, 2020

DOHERTY (née McLaughlin), Mary Elizabeth (Betty), 14th July 2020 beloved wife of the late Jim, 62A Ardmore Road, loving mother of Thomas, Kieren, Siobhan and Peter, mother-in-law of Heather and Kelly and much loved grandmother of Megan, Ethan and Tia. Sadly, funeral and wake restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

ROBINSON, Ryan, suddenly at his home on 13th July 2020. Beloved son of Jim and Marian, loving brother of Warren, Jim, Roland, Clare, Neil, Debbie and the late Mark. Partner of Biddy Cullen. Funeral arrangements later from his Parents Home 50 Cornshell Fields. Due to Current COVID 19 Pandemic, Wake and Funeral are Private for Family and Friends. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his Family circle and Everyone that knew him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul

Our lady of Knock Pray for Him.

KELLY (née Friel) Garvagh 14th July 2020. Peacefully at home Mary R.I.P. beloved wife of Leo; loving mother of Kevin and Michaela (Farren); grandmother of Alana, Cathair, Caoimhe, Aoife and Clodagh. Sister of Susie, Tommy, Joe, Brian and the late John, William, Jimmy and Maggie. Funeral from her late residence, 125 Lyttlesdale, on Thursday at 10:15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Glenullin (Mass will be for family and close friends only). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, son-in-law Thomas, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren, niece Caroline and the entire Kelly, Friel and Johnston family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. Bt51 5QL. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, social distancing must be observed.

FAY (née Box), 14th July 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, after a short illness, PAULA (late of Creggan Road and formerly of Rosemount Gardens), beloved wife of Martin, loving mother of Amanda and Rachel, devoted granny to Ruairí, dear and loving daughter of Anne Murray and a dear sister of Ruby, Michael, Patrick, Ciaran and Anne-Marie. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

SMALLWOODS, Annie Jane ( nee Cooke ) July 14, 2020 Passed away peacefully at her home 27, Church Road, Altnagelvin ( surrounded by her loving family in her 99th year ) beloved wife of the late Robert ( Bertie ) much loved mother of Jim, Irene, Clive, Lorna and the late Ronnie, loving mother-in-law of Ethel, Raymond and Frank, dearest sister of Lloyd and the late William, John, Alex, Hugh, Maisie and auntie of Sidney, adored grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and great-great-great-grandmother, and a wonderful friend to all she knew. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. ( Family and friends are welcome to stand along the route, while maintaining social distaining ) Service of Thanksgiving in her late home on Thursday 16th July at 1.00pm followed by burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Directors, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Don’t grieve for me, for I am free, I’m following the paths God made for me, I took his hand, I heard him call, then turned and bid farewell to all.