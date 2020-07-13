Contact

Derry death notices - Tuesday, July 14, 2020

FORREST (nee Mullan), Ann, 13th July 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Bobbie, 11 Josephine Terrace, Limavady, loving mother of Bobby, Teresa, Sean, Paula, Gareth, Nicky and Michael, cherished sister of Dermot, Bernie, Marie, Philip and the late Francis and a devoted granny and great-granny. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Sadly funeral and house private due to the Coronavirus restrictions. St Anthony pray for her.

CRAIG, July 12th 2020 passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Kathleen, 105 Meadowvale Park, Limavady. Much loved wife of Robert, loving mother of Pamela and Deborah, dear mother in law of Cecil and Greg, devoted grandmother of Greg, Jeff, David, Katie and Jack. Dear sister of Margaret, Leah and William. House and funeral strictly private.  The family are abiding by government guidelines for those wishing to pay respects to Kathleen the cortage will leave her family home on Tuesday at 1.30pm travelling to Balteagh Parish Church Burial Ground.  Please observe current social distancing and public gathering restrictions. Family flowers only donations if desired and cheques payable to Balteagh Parish Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

