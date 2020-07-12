Derry death notices - Monday, July 13, 2020

LEITCH, 11th July, 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Lesley, loving mother of Caomhán, beloved daughter of Joseph and the late Joan Meenan, dear sister of Deborah, Fergal, Kieran and Kevin. Interment on Monday the 13th of July in Ballyoan Cemetery. A soul set free.

CRAIG, July 12th 2020 passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Kathleen, 105 Meadowvale Park, Limavady. Much loved wife of Robert, loving mother of Pamela and Deborah, dear mother in law of Cecil and Greg, devoted grandmother of Greg, Jeff, David, Katie and Jack. Dear sister of Margaret, Leah and William. House and funeral strictly private. The family are abiding by government guidelines for those wishing to pay respects to Kathleen the cortage will leave her family home on Tuesday at 1.30pm travelling to Balteagh Parish Church Burial Ground. Please observe current social distancing and public gathering restrictions. Family flowers only donations if desired and cheques payable to Balteagh Parish Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

DIAMOND, nèe McIlvar) Ballydullaghan, Garvagh 11th July 2020. Peacefully at hospital Annie R.I.P. wife of the late Mickey; loving mother of Patrick, Michael, Ann Marie and Sean; dear mother-in-law of Briege and Ethel and loving granny of Brad, Cormac, Declan, Kile, Ellie and Ruairí. Sister of Sarah, Marie, Paddy and the late Tommy, Isobel, Jim, John Joe, Danny and Rosemary. St. Pio pray for her. Funeral arrangements will be updated as they become available.