Derry death notices - Sunday, July 12, 2020

MURRAY, Bernard (Barney) R.I.P.: 11th July 2020 beloved husband of the late Anna, loving father of Josephine, Berna, Brian, Claire, Carmel, Patrick, Angela, Seán, Marie, Cahir, Ursula, Feargal and Jennifer, dear brother of Willie, Mary and the late Julia, Patsy, David and Joe and a much loved father-in-law, brother-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. The family wish to comply with current government Coronavirus guidelines and therefore request that the funeral and wake are restricted to immediate family only please. Barney's remains will be removed to St Eugene's Cathedral on Sunday evening. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Foyle Search & Rescue, 20 Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2AB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CLEMENTS, (née Jennings) – 11th July 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, Hilda (in her 85th year) formerly of Tyler Park, Limavady. Much loved and devoted wife of Harry, dear sister of Elsie and Mable, aunt of Roderigh, Niall, Karen, Mark, Barry, Michael, Anne and the late Edward. House and funeral private in accordance with current government restrictions. Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and the entire family circle.

WILLIAMS - July 9th 2020, at Altnagelvin Hospital. Charles Dennis (Charlie), late of The Rosses, Kinsale Pk, Londonderry.

Dear partner of Donna, loving father of Lauren, Charlotte, Craig, Russell and Paige, and a dear grandfather. Funeral service strictly private please, due to the current restrictions. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

McCLOSKEY, (née Henry) Kilrea 10th July 2020. Peacefully at hospital Kathleen R.I.P. beloved wife of Michael; loving mother of Brian, Rosemarie (Rosie Shaw), Sarah (McCann), Bridie (O’Neill), Katie (Martin), Sean, Anne (Brennan), Bronagh (McEldowney), Eamon and the late Liam; dear sister of Mary (McCloskey) and the late Sarah (O’Donnell). Kathleen is reposing at her late residence, 104 Drumagarner Road. Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday at 11:40am for 12 Noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. (Mass will be for family and close friends only). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and entire large family circle. Family flowers only please. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, social distancing must be observed.

CROSS, Harry Richard: 10th July 2020, peacefully at home 1 Lincoln Court. Beloved partner of Donna, loving father of Kim, Natasha and Robert. Step-father of Billie and Sammi. Funeral service in All Saints Clooney Church on Sunday 12th July at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House Private. Family flowers only, Donations if desired made payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Londonderry BT47 2NL All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral directors 028 7131 1321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle and friends.

McCOOL, July 10th 2020, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, John, 69 Alexander Rosd, Limavady much loved husband of the late Pat and loving father of Andrew, Noel and Lynne, dear father in law of Sarah, Jenny and Nigel, dear grandfather of Shannon, Chelsea, Chloe and Luke. Also a dear brother.The family are abiding by government guidelines, for those wishing to pay their respects to John the funeral will leave John's late home on Sunday at 1.00pm proceeding to Christ Church Burying Ground. Please observe the current social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired and cheques payable to Christ Church and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

CAMPBELL, 10th July 2020 (suddenly) at her home, 123 Lyttlesdale, Garvagh, May, dearly beloved mother of Adrian and Alistair. Service at St. Paul's Parish Churchyard on Sunday at 4pm. Social distancing guidelines will apply. House private due to government restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Cancer Research, online at mcmullanfunerals.com or by post to James McMullan and Son, 22 High Street, Ballymoney, BT53 6AQ. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons and the entire family circle.