Derry death notices - Saturday, July 11, 2020

CROSS, Harry Richard: 10th July 2020, peacefully at home 1 Lincoln Court. Beloved partner of Donna, loving father of Kim, Natasha and Robert. Step-father of Billie and Sammi. Funeral service in All Saints Clooney Church on Sunday 12th July at 11am followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House Private. Family flowers only, Donations if desired made payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Londonderry BT47 2NL All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral directors 028 7131 1321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle and friends.

McCOOL, July 10th 2020, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, John, 69 Alexander Rosd, Limavady much loved husband of the late Pat and loving father of Andrew, Noel and Lynne, dear father in law of Sarah, Jenny and Nigel, dear grandfather of Shannon, Chelsea, Chloe and Luke. Also a dear brother.The family are abiding by government guidelines, for those wishing to pay their respects to John the funeral will leave John's late home on Sunday at 1.00pm proceeding to Christ Church Burying Ground. Please observe the current social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired and cheques payable to Christ Church and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

FERRIS (née Moran), Ellen Jane (Nellie), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Ellen Jane (Nellie) Ferris Née Moran peacefully at home on the 10th of July 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 7 Rushie Park, Drumsurn, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Eddie R.I.P. Loving mother of Rose, Bernadette, Mary-Bell, Richard, Maureen, Eamon and the late infant Philomena R.I.P. Dear sister of Isobella, Annie, Patricia, Maggie, Joseph and the late Mary and Neil R.I.P. Fond mother in law to Caroline , Maria, Paddy, Charlie, Ronnie and Damien. Reposing at her late residence from 1pm today, funeral from there on Sunday 12th of July 2020, leaving at 11.15am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St Matthew’s Church Drumsurn, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, sisters, brother, daughters and sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the entire family circle. Our Lady Queen of heaven pray for her.

CAMPBELL, 10th July 2020 (suddenly) at her home, 123 Lyttlesdale, Garvagh, May, dearly beloved mother of Adrian and Alistair. Service at St. Paul's Parish Churchyard on Sunday at 4pm. Social distancing guidelines will apply. House private due to government restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Cancer Research, online at mcmullanfunerals.com or by post to James McMullan and Son, 22 High Street, Ballymoney, BT53 6AQ. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons and the entire family circle.

DAVIES, Dennis, 10th July 2020 beloved husband of Mary, 11 Hyacinth Avenue, Ballykelly, loving father of Bobby, Chris, Linda, Debbie and Wendy, much loved grandfather of Joanne, Naomi, Fiona, Ryan, Shannon, Louise, Faye and Niamh, great-grandfather of Sara and dear brother of Gwen and the late Bob. Sadly, funeral and wake restricted to family and close friends due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Chest Heart & Stroke, 17-21 Dublin Road, Belfast BT2, 7HB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MERCHANT, Barrie Wesley; 9th July 2020 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of The Rosses, Kinsale Park. Beloved husband of the late Hazel. Devoted father of Trevor, Peter and Colin. Dear father-in-law of Jane and Karen. Loving Grandfather of Tanya, Wesley, Steve, Dylan, Amy and Marco. Great-Grandfather of Corey, Madison and Aleyna. Due to the current Circumstances a private family funeral will take place from his Grandson steve’s home 12 Milltown View on Saturday 11th July to Ballyoan Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to Rainbow Rehoming Centre, Ballygudden Road, Eglinton, BT473AF. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral directors 02871311321 Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.