Derry death notices - Friday, July 10, 2020

McKEEGAN, Gerald Patrick, 9th July 2020 suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of Meadowbank Place, Greysteel, beloved son of Patsy and the late Celine, loving brother of Christine, Fergal, Sharon and the late Mary Celine, much loved uncle of Catherine, Kieran, Barry, Martin James and Michael and dear brother-in-law of Martin and John. Sadly, funeral and wake restricted to family and close friends due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MERCHANT, Barrie Wesley; 9th July 2020 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of The Rosses, Kinsale Park. Beloved husband of the late Hazel. Devoted father of Trevor, Peter and Colin. Dear father-in-law of Jane and Karen. Loving Grandfather of Tanya, Wesley, Steve, Dylan, Amy and Marco. Great-Grandfather of Corey, Madison and Aleyna. Due to the current Circumstances a private family funeral will take place from his Grandson steve’s home 12 Milltown View on Saturday 11th July to Ballyoan Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired made payable to Rainbow Rehoming Centre, Ballygudden Road, Eglinton, BT473AF. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral directors 02871311321 Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

GRIEVE, Annie 7th July, 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving mother of David, Deborah, Derek, Billy and Pamela, dear mother-in-law of Shaun, and a devoted grandmother. A private funeral will take place on Friday from her daughter Deborah's home, 62 Seymour Gardens to Ballyoan Cemetery. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. At rest.

McBRIDE, Moneymore 8th July 2020. Henry R.I.P. much loved husband of Bernadette and loving father of Peter, Annette, Sean and the late baby Mary. Devoted brother of Margaret McGuigan, Joseph, Anne Reynolds and the late Alice Hodkinson. Son of the late Harry and Alice and treasured grandfather of Meabh and Emmet. Funeral cortége from his home 47 Tirgan Rd BT45 7RX on Friday 10th July at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church Coolcalm. Travelling via Tirgan Rd, Iniscarn Rd, Desertmartin Rd. Internment afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Keenaught via Longfield Rd. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at; https://www.churchservices.tv/desertmartin Due to current Corona Virus pandemic restrictions, the family home and funeral will be close family only. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu of NI Air Ambulance c/o of the family. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sisters, daughter in law Andrea, Sean’s Fiancé Niamh, nephews, nieces and family circle. Padre Pio pray for him.