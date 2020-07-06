Derry death notices - Tuesday, July 7, 2020

COYLE (née McConigley), 5th July 2020, peacefully at Culmore Manor Care Home, Elizabeth (formerly of 17 Glenbrook House), beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Jean, Gerard and the late Marian, dear mother-in-law of Tony, Chris and Mary, and a devoted grandmother of Elizabeth, Lucy, Madeline, Connie and Peter and great-grandmother of Oliver, Charlotte, Lucas, Rosa, Clara and Ivan. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

CAMPBELL, July 5th 2020, passed away peacefully at Rushall Nursing Home, Alex, Much loved husband of Cassie, loving father of Sharon, James and Dawn, dear father in law of Tommy, Anne and Junior, Loving grandfather of Rochelle, Nicole, Kyranne and William. Also a great grandfather and Brother. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer's UK or Chrish Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. House and funeral private due to the current pandemic. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

MONTGOMERY, James (Jim) July 5, 2020 5, Bluebell Avenue, Cullion, ( surrounded by his loving family in his 80th year ) beloved husband of the late Nancy, much loved father of Sandra, Heather and Joanne, loving father-in-law of Ivan, Ronnie and Colin, devoted grand-father of Trudy, Olivia, Ainsley, Jade, Giles, Orla, Hayley, Jordan, Holly, Tyler and the late Laura, great-grandfather of Jake, Poppy and Noah. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. Funeral leaving his late home on Wednesday at 1.00pm followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. (Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing).Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Dunnalong Parish Church or Bryson Care c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very Deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. God’s garden must be beautiful he only takes the best.

TOSH, John July, 6, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelivin Hospital in his 83rd year, dearly beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father of Caroline, David and Alistair, loving father-in-law of Fiona, adored Papa of Ella, Ruby and Robbie, dearest brother of Roy. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. (Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route, while maintaining social distancing). Funeral leaving his late home 39, Ross Bay, Limavady Road, on Wednesday, at 2.30 pm followed by burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Ebrington Presbyterian Church (R.& R. Fund) c/o Julie Faulkner, 22, Glenaden Hill, Waterside, Londonderry BT47 2LJ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. The Lord’s my Shepherd.

KEYS, Ethel (nee McMichael) July 6, 2020 Peacefully at her home 29, Harbarton Park, Altnagelvin, (surrounded by her loving family in her 94th year ) dearly beloved wife of the late Albert Keys, much loved mother of Gordon, Joan, David, Adrian, adored granny and great-granny. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. Funeral leaving her late home on Wednesday 8th July at 10.00am followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke Association c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.

WATTERS (Née Farrell) Maghera 5th July 2020 Ann R.I.P. Peacefully at Mid-Ulster hospital. Beloved wife of the late Brian and loving mother of Gary, Gavin and Donna Turner and devoted daughter of Annie and the late Paul and much loved sister of Eugene, Tina Watters, Briege Dallas, Lorraine Brolly, Dermot, Kieran, Paul and the late Michael. Much loved grandmother of Sofia, Catalina, Brian, Dára, Daithi, Cathán, Danny and Ollie. Due to current Corona Virus pandemic restrictions, the family home and funeral will be close family only. Funeral cortége from her home 6 Fallylea Rd BT46 5JT on Tuesday 7th July at 10.30 am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church Glen travelling via Glenshane Rd allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at; https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, daughter, mother, grandchildren, son in law Hugh Martin, daughter in law Celine, sisters, brothers, father in law Jim, mother in law Bernie, nephews, nieces and family circle.

TOLAND Susannah, (Suddenly) 3rd July 2020 beloved daughter of John Anthony and the Late Rhona Late of 11 Joseph Place A much loved niece and cousin. Sadly Due to ongoing coronavirus Pandemic, wake and funeral are private for family and friends.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle and everyone who knew her. Susannah Requiem Mass can be viewed on the link below on Tuesday at 10.00am https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columbas-church-longtower. Sacred heart of Jesus has mercy on her soul. Our lady of Knock pray for her.