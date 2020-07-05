Derry death notices - Monday, July 6, 2020

WATTERS (Née Farrell) Maghera 5th July 2020 Ann R.I.P. Peacefully at Mid-Ulster hospital. Beloved wife of the late Brian and loving mother of Gary, Gavin and Donna Turner and devoted daughter of Annie and the late Paul and much loved sister of Eugene, Tina Watters, Briege Dallas, Lorraine Brolly, Dermot, Kieran, Paul and the late Michael. Much loved grandmother of Sofia, Catalina, Brian, Dára, Daithi, Cathán, Danny and Ollie. Due to current Corona Virus pandemic restrictions, the family home and funeral will be close family only. Funeral cortége from her home 6 Fallylea Rd BT46 5JT on Tuesday 7th July at 10.30 am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church Glen travelling via Glenshane Rd allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at; https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, daughter, mother, grandchildren, son in law Hugh Martin, daughter in law Celine, sisters, brothers, father in law Jim, mother in law Bernie, nephews, nieces and family circle.

TOLAND Susannah, (Suddenly) 3rd July 2020 beloved daughter of John Anthony and the Late Rhona Late of 11 Joseph Place A much loved niece and cousin. Sadly Due to ongoing coronavirus Pandemic, wake and funeral are private for family and friends.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle and everyone who knew her. Susannah Requiem Mass can be viewed on the link below on Tuesday at 10.00am https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columbas-church-longtower. Sacred heart of Jesus has mercy on her soul. Our lady of Knock pray for her.

McDAID, (née Brady) 3rd. July 2020, peacefully at her home, MARIANNE, (late of Dundrum Park, Foylesprings), beloved wife of John, (J.J.), loving mother of Darren, Jemma, Ryan, Michaela and Darcy, devoted grandmother of Adam, Matthew, Caiden, Callum, Kayla and Romy, dear daughter of Pat and Lottie, loving sister of Noel, Eddie and Ann. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

DUFFY, (née Nicholas), 4th. July 2020, peacefully at Foyle Hospice, MARIE, (late of Kingsfort Park), beloved wife of Michael, loving mother of Michaela and the late Ryan, dear daughter of Mickey and the late Bernadette, loving sister of Jennifer, Christopher, Paul, Stephen and Richard and a dear and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

McCANN, Michael, 4th July 2020, formerly of Hollymount Park, son of the late Noel and Mary, Strabane Old Road and loving brother of John, Elaine, Gregory, Noelle and the late Paul and Brian. Sadly, funeral arrangements private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

WARD, Sarah Ann, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Sarah Ann Ward, at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 4th of July 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Jack Stanyard Ward. Loving mother of Siobhan, Mary, Linda, Jacqueline and the late Adrian Paul. A much loved grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and friends only. Sarah's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 10:00am on Monday 6th July 2020 via the link below; https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-eugenes-cathedral-derry. St. Padre Pio Pray For Her.

McDERMOTT, Mary (nee O'Kane (Peter), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary Mc Dermott Née O’Kane (Peter) peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on 4th of July 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 52 Main Street, Feeny, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Columba R.I.P and loving mother of Mary, Kathleen(Hasson), Anna(Mullan), Rosaleen(Biggs), John, Patrick, Colm, Paul (Harry), Helen (Keller-Vogel), Bernadette(Millar), Fiona and the late Bridget(O’Neill) and Peter R.I.P. Dear sister of Packie O’Kane and the late Jim, Benny, Peter, Annie and Kathleen R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Tuesday 7th of July leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to Parkinson’s UK Foyle Branch c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, daughters in law Eileen, Bernadette, Ellen and Pauline, sons in law Maik, Bill and Brian, brother, sisters in law , grandchildren , great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for her.

MOSEY, Mary (nee Clyde), 3rd July 2020, peacefully at Brookmount Care Home, beloved wife of the late Jim, Carriage Court, Bellarena, loving mother Karen, Sean, Martin and the late Brendan, a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and dear sister of Rita, James and the late Philip. Sadly, funeral private due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Saturday and Sunday from 7-9 pm. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

BACON – 3rd July 2020 (peacefully) at his home 1, Mullaghacall Crescent, Portstewart, Dessie, beloved husband of the late Isobel much loved father, dear father-in-law, a devoted Grandfather and great grandfather. The family are abiding by government guidelines, for those wishing to pay their respects to Dessie, the cortège will be leaving his home on Sunday at 12.00noon proceeding to Portstewart Cemetery. Family Flowers only, please, donations if desired for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke Association c/o Mrs. Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.

MULLAN, Charles 2nd July 2020, Peacefully at Brooklands Nursing Home, Edenballymore, late of Lawrence Hill. Beloved husband of Maire. Devoted father of Maureen, Mura, Gerry and Michael. Loving grandfather of Christopher, Matthew, Andrew, Louise, Holly, Milo, Claudia and Stella. Due to the current circumstances a family funeral and cremation will take place on Monday 6th July. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.