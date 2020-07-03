Derry death notices - Saturday, July 4, 2020

McDAID, (née Brady) 3rd. July 2020, peacefully at her home, MARIANNE, (late of Dundrum Park, Foylesprings), beloved wife of John, (J.J.), loving mother of Darren, Jemma, Ryan, Michaela and Darcy, devoted grandmother of Adam, Matthew, Caiden, Callum, Kayla and Romy, dear daughter of Pat and Lottie, loving sister of Noel, Eddie and Ann. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

McDERMOTT, (nee McCloskey), Pearl, 3rd July 2020 peacefully at Greenhaw Care Home, formerly of Tullymore Road, Curryneirin, beloved daughter of the late Jack and Martha McCloskey (Claudy), loving mother of Caroline, dear sister of Louis, Sheila, Dermott and the late Gerard and Jean and much loved sister-in-law of Marie. Sadly, funeral private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Saturday 4th July from 4.30 – 6.30 pm. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. St Pio intercede for her.

BRATTON (née McGuinness), Ann (Annie) 3rd July 2020, beloved wife of Jim, loving mother of Jacqueline, Angela and the late Ciara, mother-in-law of Raymond and Ryan, cherished grandmother of Louise, Ryan, Claire, Kieran, Damian and Caoimhe, a much loved great-grandmother and dear sister of Charlie, Vincent and the late Willie, Sarah, Rose, Maggie, Gerard, Louis and Eamon. Sadly funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Pio intercede for her.

BACON – 3rd July 2020 (peacefully) at his home 1, Mullaghacall Crescent, Portstewart, Dessie, beloved husband of the late Isobel much loved father, dear father-in-law, a devoted Grandfather and great grandfather. The family are abiding by government guidelines, for those wishing to pay their respects to Dessie, the cortège will be leaving his home on Sunday at 12.00noon proceeding to Portstewart Cemetery. Family Flowers only, please, donations if desired for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke Association c/o Mrs. Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.

HORNER – July 3, 2020 (peacefully) at Drapersfield Care Home, Olive May, formerly of Ballyscullion Park, Bellaghy. House and funeral strictly private. Lovingly remembered by her sister Hazel and brother Reginald and the Mulholland Family Circle.

MULLAN, Charles 2nd July 2020, Peacefully at Brooklands Nursing Home, Edenballymore, late of Lawrence Hill. Beloved husband of Maire. Devoted father of Maureen, Mura, Gerry and Michael. Loving grandfather of Christopher, Matthew, Andrew, Louise, Holly, Milo, Claudia and Stella. Due to the current circumstances a family funeral and cremation will take place on Monday 6th July. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

ANDERSON – July 2, 2020 (peacefully) at home, 21 Tulach Way, Magherafelt, Calum, aged 11 years, darling son of Robert and Amanda, loving brother of Rhys, Leah and Josh and dearly loved grandson of Keith and Caroline (McCracken) both of whom were so devoted to caring for Calum. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines. Funeral cortége will make its way along the Aughrim Road, in the direction of Magherafelt on Saturday, July 4 at 1:30pm approx., allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects, while adhering to social distancing, for burial in St. Swithin’s Parish Churchyard, Magherafelt. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Community Nursing Care and Cerebral Palsy Research payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by his Mummy and Daddy, Granny and Grandas, Brothers and Sister, Aunts and Uncles and all his Cousins. “A ray of sunshine came and went. Our darling son was only lent.”

DONNELLY, (Ballynease) 2nd July 2020 Francis R.I.P. beloved husband of Annie and loving father of Ciaran, Damien, Adrian, Patrick and Francis, brother of Teresa (McEldowney), Maeve (McGuigan) and the late Seamus. Funeral from his home, 157 Ballynease Road, on Saturday 4th July at 1.30pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary Bellaghy, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, social distancing must be observed.

GUY (née Dobbin) – July 2, 2020 (peacefully) at Brooklands Care Home, Magherafelt, Mary Elizabeth, formerly of Westland Road, Magherafelt. Dearly beloved wife of the late William, much loved mother of the late Billy, loving and devoted grandmother of Kelly-Ann and Linda and dearest great-grandmother of Lewis, Harris, George and Reuben. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Dementia Research N.I, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle and her many Friends.