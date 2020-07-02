Derry death notices - Friday, July 3, 2020

CURRAN, (nee Houston) 30th. June 2020, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, Bridie, (late of lniscarn Crescent, formerly of 16 Limewood Street), beloved wife of the late Paddy, loving mother of John, Martin, Patrick, James, Thomas, Liam and the late Damian (Dee). Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

MULLAN, Charles 2nd July 2020, Peacefully at Brooklands Nursing Home, Edenballymore, late of Lawrence Hill. Beloved husband of Maire. Devoted father of Maureen, Mura, Gerry and Michael. Loving grandfather of Christopher, Matthew, Andrew, Louise, Holly, Milo, Claudia and Stella. Due to the current circumstances a family funeral and cremation will take place on Monday 6th July. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

ANDERSON – July 2, 2020 (peacefully) at home, 21 Tulach Way, Magherafelt, Calum, aged 11 years, darling son of Robert and Amanda, loving brother of Rhys, Leah and Josh and dearly loved grandson of Keith and Caroline (McCracken) both of whom were so devoted to caring for Calum. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines. Funeral cortége will make its way along the Aughrim Road, in the direction of Magherafelt on Saturday, July 4 at 1:30pm approx., allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their respects, while adhering to social distancing, for burial in St. Swithin’s Parish Churchyard, Magherafelt. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Community Nursing Care and Cerebral Palsy Research payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by his Mummy and Daddy, Granny and Grandas, Brothers and Sister, Aunts and Uncles and all his Cousins. “A ray of sunshine came and went. Our darling son was only lent.”

DONNELLY, (Ballynease) 2nd July 2020 Francis R.I.P. beloved husband of Annie and loving father of Ciaran, Damien, Adrian, Patrick and Francis, brother of Teresa (McEldowney), Maeve (McGuigan) and the late Seamus. Funeral from his home, 157 Ballynease Road, on Saturday 4th July at 1.30pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary Bellaghy, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, social distancing must be observed.

GUY (née Dobbin) – July 2, 2020 (peacefully) at Brooklands Care Home, Magherafelt, Mary Elizabeth, formerly of Westland Road, Magherafelt. Dearly beloved wife of the late William, much loved mother of the late Billy, loving and devoted grandmother of Kelly-Ann and Linda and dearest great-grandmother of Lewis, Harris, George and Reuben. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Dementia Research N.I, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle and her many Friends.

WARLOCK, Olive Margaret (nee McBeth) July 1, 2020 Peacefully at her home 70, Lisbunny Road, Claudy (surrounded by her loving family in her 92nd year) dearly beloved wife of the late William Henry (Wilfred) much loved mother of Doris, Roberta and partner Alan, William and Wesley, loving mother-in-law of Elaine and Catherine, adored nana and great-nana, dearest sister of Jessie (Australia) and Sam, dear sister-in-law of Gladys and Violet. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. Funeral leaving her late home on Friday 3rd July at 12.00noon followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Cumber Upper Parish Church (Alla) at 12.30pm burial afterwards in Upper Cumber Cemetery. (Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social disdaining) Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Cumber Upper Parish Church or Marie Curie Nurses c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die.

McNALLY, (Moydamlaght) 1st July 2020 Michael R.I.P. beloved brother of the late Annie McGuigan, Sophia Conway, Mary Kelly, Jim, Tom and Jane. Funeral from his nephew's home John McGuigan, 24 Dunmurry Road, on Friday at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in The Holy Rosary Church Draperstown, via webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/draperstown, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St Eugene Moneyneena. Padre Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

McCAMPHILL (nee Black) Mary, Kilrea 30/06/2020, Peacefully surrounded by her family, Mary Catherine R.I.P beloved wife of the late Eugene and dear mother of Eugene, Roisin (O'Kane) Sinead (McNeill) Catherine (Bradley) Paul and the late infant Elizabeth. The family deeply regret that due to government and diocesan guideline, the house and funeral will be strictly private. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11am in St Mary's Church Drumagarner, interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Mary's funeral will leave her daughter Catherine's residence, 79 Woodland Park, Kilrea at 10.15am on Friday, travelling to St Mary's Church Drumagarner, allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. On her soul Sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Seamus and large family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimers Society c/o Dempsey Funeral Directors, 11 Coleraine Street Kilrea, BT51 5QA.