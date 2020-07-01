Derry death notices - Thursday, July 2, 2020

McDEVITT, Frances, 1st July 2020 at Culmore Manor, formerly of Hampstead Park, beloved daughter of the late John Francis and Isabella, loving sister of Beth, Isabel and the late James, Sean, Rebecca and Kevin and a much loved aunt. Sadly, funeral private due to the ongoing Coronavirus restrictions. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

SELFRIDGE, Kathleen (Katie) (née Grieve)30th June 2020 peacefully at Edenvale Care Centre, Limavady (late of Staid Hill, Park and Portglenone) beloved wife of the late Don, dear daughter of the late Dan and Lily Grieve, loving cousin of Maria McCloskey (Claudy), Mark, Martina, Orlágh, Michelle, Paul and cherished friend of Joan. Will be sadly missed by all her cousins and friends. Sadly, funeral private due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Edenvale Care Centre (Resident's Comfort Fund), Edenmore Road, Limavady, BT49 0RF. Peace perfect peace.

WARLOCK, Olive Margaret (nee McBeth) July 1, 2020 Peacefully at her home 70, Lisbunny Road, Claudy (surrounded by her loving family in her 92nd year) dearly beloved wife of the late William Henry (Wilfred) much loved mother of Doris, Roberta and partner Alan, William and Wesley, loving mother-in-law of Elaine and Catherine, adored nana and great-nana, dearest sister of Jessie (Australia) and Sam, dear sister-in-law of Gladys and Violet. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. Funeral leaving her late home on Friday 3rd July at 12.00noon followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Cumber Upper Parish Church (Alla) at 12.30pm burial afterwards in Upper Cumber Cemetery. (Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social disdaining) Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Cumber Upper Parish Church or Marie Curie Nurses c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die.

McNALLY, (Moydamlaght) 1st July 2020 Michael R.I.P. beloved brother of the late Annie McGuigan, Sophia Conway, Mary Kelly, Jim, Tom and Jane. Funeral from his nephew's home John McGuigan, 24 Dunmurry Road, on Friday at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in The Holy Rosary Church Draperstown, via webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/draperstown, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St Eugene Moneyneena. Padre Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

McCAMPHILL (nee Black) Mary, Kilrea 30/06/2020, Peacefully surrounded by her family, Mary Catherine R.I.P beloved wife of the late Eugene and dear mother of Eugene, Roisin (O'Kane) Sinead (McNeill) Catherine (Bradley) Paul and the late infant Elizabeth. The family deeply regret that due to government and diocesan guideline, the house and funeral will be strictly private. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11am in St Mary's Church Drumagarner, interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Mary's funeral will leave her daughter Catherine's residence, 79 Woodland Park, Kilrea at 10.15am on Friday, travelling to St Mary's Church Drumagarner, allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. On her soul Sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Seamus and large family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimers Society c/o Dempsey Funeral Directors, 11 Coleraine Street Kilrea, BT51 5QA.