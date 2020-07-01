Derry death notices - Wednesday, July 1, 2020

COOKE, Alexander (Alec), 29th June 2020 peacefully at home, 4 Harkness Gardens, beloved husband of the late Bridgeen, dear partner of Linda, loving father of Simon, stepfather of Stephen and Siobhan, father-in-law of Sabrina and Fiona, cherished grandfather of Amy, Adam, Gavin and Jake and a much loved brother. Sadly, funeral private due to the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The Lord is my Shepherd.

DOHERTY (nee Devine) Paula, 30th June 2020 peacefully at home, 65 Old Forge Manor, Belfast, beloved wife of Shaun, loving mother of Una, Bronagh and Emma-Kate, much loved nana of Ollie, Ella, Rory, Owen and Sean, dear sister of Fiona, Deirdre and Aislinn and daughter of the late John and Sheila Devine (Kilfennan). Sadly, funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to Coronavirus regulations. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the following link:- https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-parish-ardmore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Friends of the Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital, Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7AB.Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. St Pio intercede for her.

McCamphill (nee Black) Mary, Kilrea 30/06/2020, Peacefully surrounded by her family, Mary Catherine R.I.P beloved wife of the late Eugene and dear mother of Eugene, Roisin (O'Kane) Sinead (McNeill) Catherine (Bradley) Paul and the late infant Elizabeth. The family deeply regret that due to government and diocesan guideline, the house and funeral will be strictly private. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11am in St Mary's Church Drumagarner, interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Mary's funeral will leave her daughter Catherine's residence, 79 Woodland Park, Kilrea at 10.15am on Friday, travelling to St Mary's Church Drumagarner, allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. On her soul Sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Seamus and large family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimers Society c/o Dempsey Funeral Directors, 11 Coleraine Street Kilrea, BT51 5QA.

McCANDLESS, 30th June 2020 (peacefully) at the Cottage Care Home, Andrew, 77, Strand Road, Coleraine, dearly loved husband of Hazel much loved father of Pearl, Alison and Ruth, dear father-in-law to Arthur, Chris and the late William, devoted pops to Gemma, Steven and Andrew, great grandpa of Will and Josh and beloved brother of Lila. House and Funeral Private in accordance with government guidelines.

ELLIOTT, Molly, 28th June 2020, 25 Gelvin Gardens, beloved daughter of Marion Elliot and Jim Bradley, step-daughter of David, loving sister of Ciaran, David and Maisie and a much loved niece. Sadly, funeral private due to the ongoing Coronavirus restrictions. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

SHERIDAN, Jim, 28th June 2020 beloved husband of Patricia, 2 Acacia Avenue, loving father of Kevin and Jacqueline, father-in-law of Nobuko and Jerry, much loved grandfather of Mark, Conor, Aoife and Lucas and dear brother of John, Gerry and the late Geoff. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU, on Wednesday 1st July 2020 from 7 – 9 pm. Private cremation will take place later in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

STEWART, (Magherafelt) 29th June 2020, Leslie R.I.P. beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Mandy, Nigel and Lesley-Anne, dear brother of Charlie, Anne Leacock, Georgina, Eleanor Kennedy, Rae, John and the late Trevor, Tom and Bill. Funeral cortege from his home 97 Killowen Drive at 10.40am on Wednesday 1st July for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, son, Tony, Damien, Kelly, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o the family.