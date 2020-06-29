Derry death notices - Tuesday, June 30, 2020

ELLIOTT, Molly, 28th June 2020, 25 Gelvin Gardens, beloved daughter of Marion Elliot and Jim Bradley, step-daughter of David, loving sister of Ciaran, David and Maisie and a much loved niece. Sadly, funeral private due to the ongoing Coronavirus restrictions. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

SHERIDAN, Jim, 28th June 2020 beloved husband of Patricia, 2 Acacia Avenue, loving father of Kevin and Jacqueline, father-in-law of Nobuko and Jerry, much loved grandfather of Mark, Conor, Aoife and Lucas and dear brother of John, Gerry and the late Geoff. Everyone is welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU, on Wednesday 1st July 2020 from 7 – 9 pm. Private cremation will take place later in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

STEWART, (Magherafelt) 29th June 2020, Leslie R.I.P. beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Mandy, Nigel and Lesley-Anne, dear brother of Charlie, Anne Leacock, Georgina, Eleanor Kennedy, Rae, John and the late Trevor, Tom and Bill. Funeral cortege from his home 97 Killowen Drive at 10.40am on Wednesday 1st July for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, son, Tony, Damien, Kelly, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o the family.