Derry death notices - Monday, June 29, 2020

Contact
Rest in Peace
McDERMOTT, Stanley 26th June 2020 Peacefully in Foyle Hospice. Late of Gortin Hall 27 Duncastle Road. Beloved husband of the late Rae. Devoted father of Suzanne, Thomas, Jeannie, Paul and Graham. Loving Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Due to the current situation the house is strictly private The Funeral will Leave his late home on Monday 29th June at 9:30am for a private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family Flowers only, donations if desired made payable to The Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. All enquires to Adair & Neely funeral directors 02871311321 Deeply regretted by his Loving family circle.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Derry captain Kieran McKeever introduces goalkeeper Eoin McCloskey to President McAleese before the 1998 Ulster final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.