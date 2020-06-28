Derry death notices - Monday, June 29, 2020

McDERMOTT, Stanley 26th June 2020 Peacefully in Foyle Hospice. Late of Gortin Hall 27 Duncastle Road. Beloved husband of the late Rae. Devoted father of Suzanne, Thomas, Jeannie, Paul and Graham. Loving Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Due to the current situation the house is strictly private The Funeral will Leave his late home on Monday 29th June at 9:30am for a private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family Flowers only, donations if desired made payable to The Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. All enquires to Adair & Neely funeral directors 02871311321 Deeply regretted by his Loving family circle.