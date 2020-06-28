Derry death notices - Sunday, June 28, 2020

O'KANE (nee Gillespie), 27th June 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Kathleen, beloved wife of Brendan, loving mother of Gregory, Brenda, Catrina and John, a devoted grandmother to Megan, Mark, Tiernan, Caolan, Cian, Adam, Darragh, Ava, Eden-May, Ethan and the late Matthew, a dear mother-in-law to Margaret, Michael, Shaun and Gemma and beloved daughter of the late Sammy and May. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

GRAHAM, Elizabeth (Lily) nee Roulston June 27, 2020 Peacefully at her home Lenamore Stables, Muff, Co. Donegal (surrounded by her loving family in her 101st year) dearly beloved wife of the late Lowry Graham, much loved mother of Kenneth, Edwin, Rosemary, Jennifer, Geraldine and the late Maurice, loving mother-in-law of Dorothy, John and Kathleen, adored grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. In accordance with Government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and the funeral is restricted to immediate family. (Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing leaving her late home on Sunday at approximately 1.30pm) Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Nearer my God to Thee.

DUFFY (nee Armstrong), Rose, 26th June 2020 at Antrim Area Hospital, formerly of 33 Belfast Road, Carrickfergus and Gortgar, Greysteel) beloved wife of the late Joe, loving mother of Ian, Mark and Simon, mother-in-law of Ann Marie, much loved grandmother of Zara and dear sister of Billy, John and the late Maisie and John. Sadly funeral private due to the Coronavirus restrictions. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Sunday from 3-5 pm. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

DENNIS (nee Murray) – 26th June 2020, peacefully at St. James’ Lodge Nursing Home, Patricia (Pat), formerly of Harpurs Hill, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late David and loving mother of Barry. Funeral private due to current government guidelines. No flowers please. Donations, if wished by making cheques payable to The Alzheimer's Society c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

McDERMOTT, Stanley 26th June 2020 Peacefully in Foyle Hospice. Late of Gortin Hall 27 Duncastle Road. Beloved husband of the late Rae. Devoted father of Suzanne, Thomas, Jeannie, Paul and Graham. Loving Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Due to the current situation the house is strictly private The Funeral will Leave his late home on Monday 29th June at 9:30am for a private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family Flowers only, donations if desired made payable to The Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE. All enquires to Adair & Neely funeral directors 02871311321 Deeply regretted by his Loving family circle.

BRESLIN (nee Brown), Anna, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Anna Breslin née Brown, peacefully at her home 143 Carnhill on the 25th of June 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of Eddie. Loving mother of Sean, Karen, Clare, Laura, Christine and Kevin. Devoted daughter of Rita and the late John. A much loved nanny to all her grandchildren. Loving sister of Phyllis, Deirdre, Martin, Johnny, Barbara, Graham and the late Gary. Dearest mother-in-law of Stephen, Seana and Paul. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and friends only. Anna's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 12:15pm on Sunday 28th June 2020 via the webcam link at Creggan chapel. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Our Lady Of Knock Pray For Her.

McSHANE, (Kilrea & Swatragh) 22nd June 2020. Suddenly as a result of an accident Ciarán R.I.P. loving husband of Shauna and beloved daddy of Conán and Carina. Loving son of Bertie and Patricia and dear brother of Siobhán (Donaghy), Damian and Odrán. Son-in-law of Brian and Meta McEldowney. St. Anthony pray for him. The family deeply regret that due to Government and Diocesan guidelines the House and Funeral are private. Requiem Mass will be celebrated privately on Sunday at 12:30pm in The Church of St. John The Baptist, Granaghan. (Mass will be broadcast live on Parish Webcam https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-baptist-swatragh). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Ciaran’s funeral will leave his late residence, 27 Macknagh Lane, at 11.45am travelling via Macknagh Lane and Moneysharvan Road allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, father, mother and the entire McShane and McEldowney family circle. No flowers please.

DARRAGH (nee Kearns) Kathleen, Kilrea 26/06/20, Kathleen R.I.P. peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Desmond and loving mother of Malachy, Colette, Declan, Una (McAteer) and Stella (Friel), a devoted granny and dear sister of Vincent, Phonsie, Margaret (Neely), Teresa (Cassidy) and Malachy and the late Gerard, Cathal, John, Patsy & Dympna (Cassidy).

The family deeply regret that due to the government and diocesan guidelines, the house and funeral will be strictly private. Requiem Mass will be celebrated privately on Sunday at 11am in St Mary’s Church Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Kathleen’s funeral will leave her late residence, 20 Moneygran Road Kilrea, at 10.30am travelling to St Mary’s Church Drumagarner allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Our Lady of Lourdes Pray For Her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and large family circle.

CARLIN, Margaret (May) nee McIlmoyle 26th June 2020 Peacefully at her home 44 Alexander Road, Limavady. Beloved wife of Paddy, Loving mother of Mark a much loved sister of Ann, Georgina, Elizabeth, and the Late Tony, and Robin. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral will be private. Funeral service in her home on Sunday 28th June at 12 noon followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery. May’s remains will leave her home travelling via Church Street, Scroggy Road to Enagh Cemetery allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support, 478 Castlereagh Road, Belfast BT5 6BQ. At Peace.