Derry death notices - Friday, June 26, 2020

McCLOSKEY, Martin, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Martin McCloskey, peacefully at his late home 42 Rosskeen Park on the 25th of June 2020. May he rest in peace. Devoted father of Roisin and Thomas. Loving grandfather of Caitlin, Cain Martin, Hannah and Jamie. A much loved ex-husband of Claire. Dear father-in-law of John and Fiona. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and friends only. Martin's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 11am on Saturday 27th June 2020 via the webcam link. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Hoist Away via Paypal at hoistaway2@gmail.com c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Sacred Heart Of Jesus I Place All My Trust In You. Enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823

BRYSON, 24th June 2020, peacefully at Spruce House, Altnagelvin, John (late of Ivy Terrace), beloved son of the late Georgina and John (Johnny), dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle, his close friends and neighbours. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

DAVISON - 25th June, 2020 suddenly at his home, 14 Mill Crescent, Tobermore, Derek, dearly loved husband of Martha, devoted father of Darren and Leza, dear father-in-law of Lorraine and Alan, loving grandfather of Jordan, Jake and Hollie, great-grandfather of Ava, dear brother of Earl and the late Lylla and Georgi. Funeral details to follow. Will be lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and family circle. Peace perfect peace.