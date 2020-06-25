Derry death notices - Friday, June 26, 2020

Contact
Rest in Peace
McCLOSKEY, Martin, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Martin McCloskey, peacefully at his late home 42 Rosskeen Park on the 25th of June 2020. May he rest in peace. Devoted father of Roisin and Thomas. Loving grandfather of Caitlin, Cain Martin, Hannah and Jamie. A much loved ex-husband of Claire. Dear father-in-law of John and Fiona. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and friends only. Martin's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 11am on Saturday 27th June 2020 via the webcam link. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Hoist Away via Paypal at hoistaway2@gmail.com c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Sacred Heart Of Jesus I Place All My Trust In You. Enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823
BRYSON, 24th June 2020, peacefully at Spruce House, Altnagelvin, John (late of Ivy Terrace), beloved son of the late Georgina and John (Johnny), dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle, his close friends and neighbours. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.
DAVISON - 25th June, 2020 suddenly at his home, 14 Mill Crescent, Tobermore, Derek, dearly loved husband of Martha, devoted father of Darren and Leza, dear father-in-law of Lorraine and Alan, loving grandfather of Jordan, Jake and Hollie, great-grandfather of Ava, dear brother of Earl and the late Lylla and Georgi. Funeral details to follow. Will be lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and family circle. Peace perfect peace.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
In July 2018, Tanaiste Simon Coveney visited Derry. He posted this picture on Twitter of him meeting members of the Unity of Purpose group in the city.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.