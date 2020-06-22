Derry death notices - Tuesday, June 23, 2020

McFEELY, Rónán Patrick. We regret to inform you that the death of Rónán Patrick Mc Feely has taken place suddenly on the 14th of June 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 96 Beechwood Avenue Derry. Beloved son of Pascale and Conor and much loved brother of Ciarán. Wake and funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his loving mother and father, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, the entire family circle and his friends, pray for him. Enquiries to Bradley McLaughlin Funeral Directors 028 7126 4467.

McSHANE, (Kilrea & Maghera) 22nd June 2020. Suddenly as a result of an accident Ciarán R.I.P. (27 Macknagh Lane) loving husband of Shauna and beloved daddy of Conán and Carina. Loving son of Bertie and Patricia and dear brother of Siobhán (Donaghy), Damian and Odrán. Son-in-law of Brian and Meta McEldowney. St. Anthony pray for him. Funeral arrangements will be updated as they become available.

MAGIAN, Avril Isabella (nee Thompson) June 22, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family) much loved wife of John, devoted mother of Lindsey and Richard, loving mother-in-law of Alan and Jennifer, adored grandmother of Sam, dearest sister of Linda, June, Les and Gordon. In accordance with Government guidelines the funeral arrangements are private and the funeral is restricted to immediate family. (Family and friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing) Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to North West Cancer Centre Ward 50 c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. God’s garden must be beautiful he only takes the best.

O'BRIEN, James (Jimmy), 19th June 2020 beloved husband of the late Marie, 93 Cawhill Park, loving father of Roisin, Deirdre and Cora, much loved grandfather of James, Caiden, Layla, Lochlainn, Oliver, Rose and Sonny and dear brother of Deirdre, Robert, Patricia, Kevin, Maureen, Jane, Helen and Liz. Sadly, wake and funeral private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Heartbeat Trust, Howard Building, Twin Spires Centre, 155 Northumberland Street, Belfast, BT13 2JF. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

NICELL (nee Molloy), Rita Ann, 21st June 2020, peacefully at Cornfields Care Home, Limavady , formerly of 53 Grainan Drive, Belmont, beloved wife of the late Charles, loving mother of Margaret, Edward, Caroline, Debbora, Damian and Gerard and adored grandmother of Danielle, Sharleen, Cara, Paul, Callum, Caitlin and Lauren. Sadly, due to current Coronavirus restrictions, funeral will be held privately. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU, on Monday from 7-9 pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Forever in our Hearts.

WEIR (née Forde) – June 22, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Gwendoline May (Gwen), 22 Circular Road, Moneymore, dearly loved wife of the late Sammy, much loved mother of Christine (Clarke), Robert and Sherrie (Henson), dear mother-in-law of Sam, Stephanie and Patrick, loving grandmother of Stuart, Joseph, Bethany, Aoife and Megan and dearest sister of Louie, Ivor and the late Olive and Muriel. House and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by her Children, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “Peace, perfect peace”.