Derry death notices - Saturday, June 20, 2020

McFEELY, Rónán Patrick. We regret to inform you that the death of Rónán Patrick Mc Feely has taken place suddenly on the 14th of June 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 96 Beechwood Avenue Derry. Beloved son of Pascale and Conor and much loved brother of Ciarán. Wake and funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his loving mother and father, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, the entire family circuit and his friends, pray for him. Enquiries to Bradley Mc Laughlin funeral directors 028 7126 4467.

McGINLEY (nee Cassidy), Bridie, 19th June 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Noel, 9 Derryview Terrace, loving mother of Noel, Gerard, Stephen and the late John and Kevin, much loved mother-in-law of Theresa, Tammy and the late Anne-Marie, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Sally, Gertie, Agnes, Mary and the late Anna and Hugh. Sadly, wake and funeral family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Lady of Knock intercede for her.

KYLE, 18th. June 2020, peacefully at his home, MATT, (late of Rosemount Gardens, formerly of Cromore Gardens), beloved husband of the late Hester, loving father of Betty, Marina and Matthew and a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

MORAN, Patrick, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick Moran suddenly at his late home on the 19th of June 2020. May he rest in peace. Loving father of Patrick and Shane. Beloved son of Bobby and the late Bridie. A much loved brother of Robert, John, Ann-Marie and Liam. Dear brother-in-law of Paddy, Martina, Sharon and Christine. Deeply regretted by all his nieces, nephews, wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and friends only. Patrick's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 10:00am on Sunday 21st June 2020 via the webcam link below. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Him. Enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823.

DOHERTY, Michael, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Michael Doherty in his 92nd year, peacefully on the 19th of June 2020. Formally of 34 Rathlin Drive and Beechwood Street. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of the late Tilly. Loving and much loved father of Fionuala, Eamon, Sean, Michael and Sharon. Devoted grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and friends only. Michael's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 12:15pm on Sunday 21st June 2020 via the webcam link at Creggan chapel. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Knock Pray For Him. Enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823.

COLHOUN, Mary Ann June 19, 2020 Suddenly at her home 53, Woodburn Park, Waterside, much loved daughter of the late James and Sarah, loving sister of June, Cecil and Stanley, dearest sister-in-law of Phyllis, Catherine and the late David. In accordance with Government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die

DONAGHEY (nee Doherty), Rose-Ann, 18th June 2020, 10 Whitehouse Park, beloved wife of the late Patrick, loving mother of Denis, Rosemary, Grainne, Gloria, Olive and Clare, much loved grandmother of Declan, John, Gareth, Daryl, Connlaoth, Roisin, Cara and Conor, daughter of the late Mary and Charlie Doherty and dear sister of Betty and the late Fr. John, May and Kathleen. Sadly, wake and funeral private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MURDOCK – 18th June 2020, peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital, Evelyn, 3 Agherton Drive, Portstewart. Dearly loved wife of Noel, loving mother of Richard and Lesley, much loved grandmother of Riley; dear sister of Tommy and sister-in-law of May and Jimmy; loving aunt and mother-in-law. Funeral private due to current government regulations. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Cancer Research c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.