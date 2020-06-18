Derry death notices - Friday, June 19, 2020

O’DONNELL, Mary-Rose (nee Henry) R.I.P.: 17th June 2020, 1 Little Diamond, wife of Tony, loving mother of Catherine, Helena, Maria, Feargal and Terence, a much loved grandmother and dear sister of Kathleen, Helen, Ann, Bernie, Tommy, Robbie, Joe and the late Patsy and Freddie. Sadly, wake and funeral private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Lady of Knock intercede for her.

BURKE, William John (Willie), 18th. June 2020, peacefully at his home, 5 Rinmore Drive. Beloved husband of Norah, loving father of Donna, Martin, Sharon, Marguerite, Anne, Tina and Hayley, a dear and loving grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and father-in-law. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

BARBER (nee Crockett), Phoebe, 18th June 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of 128 Culmore Road, beloved wife of the late Percy and loving mother of the late Keith and Gordon and devoted grandmother of Dean and Jade. Sadly, wake and funeral private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Northern Irish Cancer Care C/o W J O’Brien and Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. The Lord is my Shepherd. In memory of a much loved aunt, Phoebe Barber. Forever missed by niece Caroline and Family, Ballycastle.

MOORE, Nathaniel, 17th June 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Helen (formerly of Bann Drive), loving father of William, Derek and Annette and much loved grandfather of Jonathan, Matthew, William, Andrew, Daniel, Helen and Mark. Sadly, funeral and wake private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Lord is my shepherd.

O'NEILL, Dean Martin, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Dean Martin O’Neill (FLOATER), suddenly on 18th of June 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 26 Station Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved son of Gertie and Rory and much loved brother of Jordan and Justin. Loving partner of Amber. Dear grandson of the Margaret O’Kane and the late Paul R.I.P and the late Anthony and Philomena O’Neill R.I.P. Wake and funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his loving mother and father, brothers, partner, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins and the entire family circle. Saint Padre Pio pray for him. Enquires to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084.

KEENAN, David, 17th June 2020 beloved husband of Agatha, dear brother of the late Daniel, May and Margaret and a much loved uncle. Sadly, wake and funeral private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Foyle Search & Rescue, 20 Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2AB. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

WALKER, Eileen Maud, née McFaul 18th June 2020 Peacefully in Edenvale Care Home after a long illness borne with spirit and courage. Wife of the late Billy, loving mother of Hazel, William, Raymond, Ryan and Andrew, dear mother-in-law of Linda, Allison, Emma and Julie, much loved Granny and Great-Granny. Due to the current circumstances the wake and funeral will be private. Family flowers only, donations if desired made payable to Glendermott Parish Church c/o the Parish Office, Altnagelvin, BT47 2LS, All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 02871311321. Deeply regretted by the entire Walker and McFaul family circles. The Lord is my Shepherd.

LOGUE, Charles, 18th June 2020 beloved husband of Patricia, 99 Tamnaherin Road, loving father of Bronagh and Adeline, father-in-law of Gregory and Kevin and much loved grandfather of Keelan, Kevina, Ruairi, Darragh and Orlaith-Mae. Sadly, wake and funeral family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McCOLGAN, Conor Leo, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Conor Leo McColgan suddenly as a result of an accident on 17 th of June 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of Navan, Co Meath and formerly of Feeny Co Derry. Beloved son of Mary and Leo and loving brother of Ryan, Paul, Rory, Thomas and wee Ryan. Dear grandson of Philomena and the late Jack R.I.P.

Loving partner of the late Amy R.I.P. Wake and Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his loving mother, father, brothers, grandmother, aunts , uncles and the entire family circle. Saint Padre Pio pray for him. Enquires to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084.

O'DRISCOLL, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of John Joe O' Driscoll peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 17th of June 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Geraldine. Dearest son of the late Jack and Monica. Loving father of Joanne, Kevin, Marina, Vincent, Deirdre, Fergus, Columba and the late Catherine and Monica. Devoted grandfather and great-grandfather to all his much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A much loved brother, father-in-law and brother-in-law. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for family and friends only. John Joe's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 10:00am on Friday 19th June 2020 via the link below;

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columbas-church-longtower St Columba Pray For Him. St Francis Pray For Him. Enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823