Derry death notices - Thursday, June 18, 2020

TALLENT, Lily, 16th June 2020, 541 Carnhill, beloved mother of John, Marie and the late Henry and much loved grandmother of Joanne, Catherine, Mark, Sean, Therese and the late Steven and John-Henry and great-grandmother of Holly, David, Lauren, Erin, Caitlan and Grace. Sadly, funeral private but Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

O'DRISCOLL, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of John Joe O' Driscoll peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 17th of June 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Geraldine. Dearest son of the late Jack and Monica. Loving father of Joanne, Kevin, Marina, Vincent, Deirdre, Fergus, Columba and the late Catherine and Monica. Devoted grandfather and great-grandfather to all his much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A much loved brother, father-in-law and brother-in-law. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for family and friends only. John Joe's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 10:00am on Friday 19th June 2020 via the link below;

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columbas-church-longtower St Columba Pray For Him. St Francis Pray For Him. Enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823

MILLER (née Caskey) – Called home June 16, 2020 (peacefully), 230 Hillhead Road, Castledawson. Sylvia, dearly loved wife of the late Stewarty, much loved mother of Stewart and dearest sister of George and Dorothy. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for cancer care payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her Son, Brother, Sister and the entire family circle.