Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry death notices - Thursday, June 18, 2020

Obituaries

Derry Death Notices - Thursday 14th November 2019

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Staff reporter

TALLENT, Lily, 16th June 2020, 541 Carnhill, beloved mother of John, Marie and the late Henry and much loved grandmother of Joanne, Catherine, Mark, Sean, Therese and the late Steven and John-Henry and great-grandmother of Holly, David, Lauren, Erin, Caitlan and Grace. Sadly, funeral private but Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

O'DRISCOLL, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of John Joe O' Driscoll peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 17th of June 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Geraldine. Dearest son of the late Jack and Monica. Loving father of Joanne, Kevin, Marina, Vincent, Deirdre, Fergus, Columba and the late Catherine and Monica. Devoted grandfather and great-grandfather to all his much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A much loved brother, father-in-law and brother-in-law. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for family and friends only. John Joe's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 10:00am on Friday 19th June 2020 via the link below;
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columbas-church-longtower St Columba Pray For Him. St Francis Pray For Him. Enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823

MILLER (née Caskey) – Called home June 16, 2020 (peacefully), 230 Hillhead Road, Castledawson. Sylvia, dearly loved wife of the late Stewarty, much loved mother of Stewart and dearest sister of George and Dorothy. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for cancer care payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her Son, Brother, Sister and the entire family circle.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie