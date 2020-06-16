Derry death notices - Wednesday, June 17, 2020

FLEMING, Hugh, The Fleming family regret that the death has taken place in London on the 9th June 2020 of our dear brother Hugh, formerly of 30 Leenan Gardens, Creggan, Derry. Beloved son of the late Eileen and George Fleming, cherished brother of Molly, Roisin, MaryLou and Imelda and the late Frankie, Johnny, Liam, Colum, Silé, Nuala and Doc. In accordance with Hugh’s stated wishes and coronavirus regulations, a cremation was held in London. Hughes ashes will be brought to Derry at the soonest suitable date by his life-long friend Joe. Deeply regretted by his immediate family, our wider family circle in Ireland and in England and Hugh’s friends and former workmates. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

HAMPSON, Mary, 15th June 2020 beloved daughter of the late Catherine and James, 15 Demesne Avenue, Creggan and dear sister of Barney. Funeral private due to the Coronavirus pandemic but Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU this evening from 6-8.30 pm. Sadly missed by all her family, neighbours, friends and the extended McAteer and McNutly families. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

CRAIG, June 16th 2020, passed away peacefully at Foyle Hospice, Marlene, much loved wife of Ken, loving mother of Alan and John, dear mother in law of Bell and devoted grandmother and great grandmother of Andrew, Sarah, John, Sebastian, William and Grace. Home and funeral private due to the current pandemic. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly Missed by her entire family circle.

Baby Faith Montgomery fell asleep on 8th June 2020 precious daughter of Caroline and Thomas. Donations in lieu if desired to SANDS c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. "Suffer little children to come unto me".

NICHOLL, Robert Paul, 14th June 2020 at home, 16 Broighter Court, beloved husband of the late Glenys and loving father of Kyla, Gillian, Claire, Jason, Lee and Travis and a devoted Granda. A private wake and funeral from his late home on Wednesday 17th June for burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. Gone to join his loved ones, dearly loved and sadly missed.

WILSON – June 15, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Samuel (Sammy) in his 90th year, 27 Parkview, Castledawson, dearly loved husband of Gretta, loving father of John, Ann, Kenny and David, dear father-in-law of Joan, Edmund, Gina and Andrea, much loved grandfather of Cheryl, Philip, Clifford, Denise, Jonathan, Zion and Harlow, loving great-grandfather of Lonan, Sam, Matthew, Sarah-Ann, Jonah and the late Ethan and dearest brother of Jim and the late Bobby. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines. Sammy’s funeral cortége will make its way along Castledawson Main Street on Thursday, June 18 at 1:30pm approx., allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support and British Heart Foundation payable to Garvin's Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle. “With Christ, which is far better” Philippians 1 v 23.

McALLISTER (Magherafelt) 15th June 2020 John R.I.P. beloved husband of Patricia and loving father of Eamon, Maura (Donnelly), Frances (Lowry), Donna, John, Stephen and Christopher, brother of Mary (Boyd), Teresa (Kelly) and the late Mickey, Rosie (Donnelly) and Annie (Wilkinson). Funeral from his home, 8 Castledawson Road, on Wednesday 17th June at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

HARKIN Mary 14th June, 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital R.I.P. Loving mother of Paul, Michael and Kevin, dear mother-in-law of Jacqueline and a devoted grandmother. A private family funeral will take place on Wednesday 17th June from her home, 20 Rathmore Park to St. Mary's Chapel, Creggan followed by burial in The City Cemetery. Service can be followed live on St. Mary's Creggan webcam at 10.00am All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. To those who think of Mary today, a little prayer to Jesus say.