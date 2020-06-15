Derry death notices - Tuesday, June 16, 2020

MURRAY, 15th. June 2020, peacefully at Greenhaw Lodge Care Home, PATRICK (Paddy, late of Rosemount Gardens), beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Patrick, Ciaran, Anne-Marie, Paula, Michael, and Rebecca, dear brother of Johnny, Jimmy and the late Neil and Maureen and a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

NICHOLL, Robert Paul, 14th June 2020 at home, 16 Broighter Court, beloved husband of the late Glenys and loving father of Kyla, Gillian, Claire, Jason, Lee and Travis and a devoted Granda. A private wake and funeral from his late home on Wednesday 17th June for burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. Gone to join his loved ones, dearly loved and sadly missed.

WILSON – June 15, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Samuel (Sammy) in his 90th year, 27 Parkview, Castledawson, dearly loved husband of Gretta, loving father of John, Ann, Kenny and David, dear father-in-law of Joan, Edmund, Gina and Andrea, much loved grandfather of Cheryl, Philip, Clifford, Denise, Jonathan, Zion and Harlow, loving great-grandfather of Lonan, Sam, Matthew, Sarah-Ann, Jonah and the late Ethan and dearest brother of Jim and the late Bobby. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines. Sammy’s funeral cortége will make its way along Castledawson Main Street on Thursday, June 18 at 1:30pm approx., allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support and British Heart Foundation payable to Garvin's Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle. “With Christ, which is far better” Philippians 1 v 23.

KANE, Margaret, Elizabeth, June 15th 2020 (suddenly) at her home, 95 Main Street, Tobermore. Dearly beloved Daughter of the late Sadie, much loved Niece of Norma (Charles), cherished Mother to Melissa and a dearly loved Cousin. House and Funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Renal Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Till we meet again".

McALLISTER (Magherafelt) 15th June 2020 John R.I.P. beloved husband of Patricia and loving father of Eamon, Maura (Donnelly), Frances (Lowry), Donna, John, Stephen and Christopher, brother of Mary (Boyd), Teresa (Kelly) and the late Mickey, Rosie (Donnelly) and Annie (Wilkinson). Funeral from his home, 8 Castledawson Road, on Wednesday 17th June at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces, and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

HARKIN Mary 14th June, 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital R.I.P. Loving mother of Paul, Michael and Kevin, dear mother-in-law of Jacqueline and a devoted grandmother. A private family funeral will take place on Wednesday 17th June from her home, 20 Rathmore Park to St. Mary's Chapel, Creggan followed by burial in The City Cemetery. Service can be followed live on St. Mary's Creggan webcam at 10.00am All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. To those who think of Mary today, a little prayer to Jesus say.

WYLIE, Sarah Ann (Sadie) 13th june 2020 peacefully at Melmount Manor Care Home. Beloved wife of the late Willy John and loving mother of Noel, Margaret, Ken and Ivor,a dear mother in law and a devoted grandmother,great grandmother and great great grandmother. A private funeral will take place on Tuesday 16th June from her late home 33 Cambourne Park to Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church or Melmount Manor Care Home c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. At the rivers crystal brink, Christ shall join each broken link.

BROWN (née Kettyles) – June 14, 2020 (peacefully) at Moneymore Care Home, Margaret, in her 91st year, formerly of 8 Boyne Row, Castledawson, dearly loved wife of the late David Andrew, much loved mother of Irene, loving grandmother of David and his wife Leona and Laura and her husband Scott, dear great-grandmother of Lily, Harry and Sophie and dearest sister of Martha (Creighton), Ian and Dorothy. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines. Margaret’s funeral cortége will make its way along Boyne Row, Castledawson on Tuesday, June 16 at 1:45pm approx., allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Missionary work, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her Daughter, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4 v 7