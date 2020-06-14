Derry death notices - Sunday, June 14, 2020

Contact
Rest in Peace
DUFFY (nee Harrigan), Kathleen, 13th June 2020, beloved wife of the late Michael (Mac), 30 St Francis Terrace, dear sister of Anna and the late Tommy, Jim, Eddie and Colm and a much loved sister-in-law and aunt. Sadly funeral arrangements private due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Sunday evening from 6 – 8pm. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
TAYLOR, William (Billy), 12th June 2020 R.I.P. beloved husband of the late Mary (12, Prehen Park and formerly of Violet Street and Knockdara Park) loving father of Eamon, Adrian, Dessie and Alan, father-in-law of Gerry, Gretta, Jackie and Julie and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly funeral private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.
McDERMOTT, 11th. June 2020, suddenly, MARK, beloved son of Patrick Gerard and Mary, loving brother of Ciaran, Patricia and Michael. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.
CARLIN, 12th June 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Joe, beloved husband of Geraldine, loving father of Danielle, Joseph, Paula and Kiera, a devoted granda to Sarah, Seosamh, Eimear, Rónán and Caoilfhionn. A loving brother and dear son of the late Joseph and Essie. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him
