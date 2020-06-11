Derry death notices - Friday, June 12, 2020

McDAID, Anthony (Tony), 10th June 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, 24 Maybrook Mews, beloved husband of Lita, loving father of Tony, Jacqueline, Jason and Damian, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather and dear father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and sadly missed by all the extended family and friends. Sadly, funeral and wake strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers is wished to Friends of Altnagelvin (Sperrin Room & Ward 50) C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU or any family member. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McANEE, 11th June 2020, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, Seamus, beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Caroline, Jacqueline, Linda, John, Jim and the late baby Mary, devoted grandfather of Suzanne, Connor, Jack, Kieran, Niamh, Megan, Gavin, Seamus, Ellie and Aidan, dear brother of Sean, Kathleen, Ann and the late Cathal and father-in-law to Paul Stark, Pat Loughrey, Deirdre McAnee and Stephanie McAnee. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only, who are welcome from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm today (Friday). Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished to either City Friends of Marie Curie, c/o 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL or The Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group, The Gasyard Centre, 128 Lecky Road, Derry, BT48 6NP. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

DUNCAN (nee Moore) Dolores, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Dolores Duncan née Moore peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 10th of June 2020. May she rest in peace. A much loved wife of Padraig. Devoted mother of Steven, Aisling, Gavin, Róisín, Marie-Clare and the late Eamonn. Loving daughter of Roseanne and the late Patrick Moore. Beloved Nana to all her grandchildren. Dearest sister to Patricia, Caroline, Lucia and the late Maureen. A much loved mother-in-law, aunt and friend. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for family and friends only. Dolores funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 10:00am on Saturday 13th June 2020 via the link below;

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-eugenes-cathedral-derry Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Renal Unit, Altnagelvin c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Soul. Enquiries to Mr. Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823

McCLOSKEY, (Ballydonegan, Park) Josie. 10th June 2020 at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady. Beloved wife of the late Vincent R.I.P. , Loving mother of Gerald, Vincent, Noel and Marie. A much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral leaving her late residence 228, Altinure Road , Ballydonegan , Park on Friday 12th June at 10.15am for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church Fincarn. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving Sons, Daughter, Son in law , Daughter in law, Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, Sister in law and entire family circle. St.Theresa Pray for her. Sadly due to current government guidelines re Coronavirus, Josie’s wake and funeral will be restricted to family only please. Requiem Mass can be viewed on : www.banagherparish.com website or via link below.