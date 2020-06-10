Derry death notices - Thursday, June 11, 2020

McMENAMIN, Eileen, 9th June 2020 formerly of Fergleen Park, beloved daughter of the late Bella McMenamin and life-long friend of Kathleen Strawbridge. Sadly, funeral private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McNALLY, Darren, June, 8, 2020 Suddenly (after a tragic incident) at 4, Primity Terrace, Newbuildings, much loved son of Billy and the late Pearl, precious brother of Amanda and John and darling daddy of Abbie. Funeral leaving his late mum Pearl’s home, 91, Kinsale Park, Caw, Friday 12th June at 11.00am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. In accordance with government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and the funeral is restricted to immediate family only, (Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing) Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

CROCKETT SAMUEL DAVID (DAVEY) 8th June, 2020 at home, 58 Coshquin Road as a result of an accident, beloved husband of Margaret and a devoted father of Gordon, Lewis and Rebecca. A private family funeral will take place on Friday 12th June, 2020 at home, followed by burial in Burt Presbyterian Church Burying Ground. House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if wished, to The Air Ambulance or Muscular Dystrophy c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry BT47 6DQ. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

McCULLAGH, (Dunvale, Ballymena and formerly Bancran, Draperstown) 10th June 2020 (peacefully) Bernadette (Bernie) RIP beloved daughter of the late James and Philomena and much loved sister of Mary (Hegarty) and Gerard. We regret that due to the current COVID-19 pandemic health and safety guidelines, Bernie’s wake and funeral will be strictly private. Bernie’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10am in All Saints Church, Ballymena, followed by burial immediately afterwards in Cushendall Road Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sister, brother in law Seamus, nephews Paul and Michael and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Detail enquires to: WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel : 028 2563 1306 or Visit : nifunerals.com.

MAGILL (5 Dreenan Lane, Lavey) 10th June 2020 (peacefully at home) Liam RIP, beloved husband of Trea and much loved father of Paul, Clare, Dominic, Neill, Donna (Mc Kay), and Liam-Og and loving brother of Joe, Fr. Neill, Pat, Tom, Sarah (Magee) and the late Celine (Mcswiggan). We regret that due to the current COVID-19 pandemic health and safety guidelines, Liam's wake and funeral will be strictly private. His remains will leave his late residence at 1.30pm on Saturday 13th June for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church Lavey , burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law Jenn and Katy, sons in law Sean and Niall, brothers and sisters , grandchildren and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Detail enquiries to WJ O'Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel : 028 2563 1406 or visit : nifunerals.com.