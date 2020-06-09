Derry death notices - Wednesday, June 10, 2020

FRIEL, 7th. June 2020, suddenly at his home, JOSEPH (Joe), beloved son of Sharon and Billy, loving brother of Natalie, Kevin and the late Thomas, dear uncle of Alyssa, Peyton and Clodagh. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

LAGAN, (Strabane & Maghera) 9th June 2020 The Most Reverend Dr. Francis Lagan Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Derry at Altnagelvin Hospital. 9 Glen Road, Strabane and formerly of Brackaghreilly, Maghera. Beloved son of the late Francis and Roisin Lagan. Much loved brother of Mary (Cassidy), Tillie (Mc Vey), Brian and the late Sr. Maria, James, and John. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday 10th June at 6p.m. to The Immaculate Conception Church, Strabane. Requiem Mass on Thursday 11th June at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Glen. Funeral cortège from The Immaculate Conception Church, Strabane via Derry City, Dungiven, turning onto the Lisamuck Rd, proceeding onto the Fivemilestraight passing his home stead, to St Patrick’s Cemetery, Glen arriving approx 2pm. Due to recent Church guidelines (re: Coronavirus) the house and Requiem Mass will be private to Immediate family only please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Strabane Parish Webcam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-strabane Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by Bishop Mc Keown and the Priests of the Derry Diocese, his sorrowing sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and family circle.

HARKIN (nee Farren), Breidge, 8th June 2020, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Wife of Seamus and Loving Mother of Emmet and Leanne. Loving Grandmother of Jordan, Hollie, Lennon, Ryan and Josh. Dear Sister of Siobhan, John, Majella and the late Lynne and infant baby Marian. Funeral from her home 59 Galliagh Park on Thursday 11th June at 9:30am to St Joseph's Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Funeral Mass is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Joseph's Church website. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her Soul.

BUCHANAN, Margaret Ann (nee Witherow) June 9, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of 40, Rushall Road, Gortgranagh) dearly beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of Anne, Robert, Hazel and the late Samuel, loving mother-in-law of Isobel, Paul, Hazel and John, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, dearest sister of Gladys, Jim, Dorothy, Maureen and Doreen. A private wake and funeral from her late home on Thursday 11th June 2020 followed by burial in Faughan Reformed Presbyterian Church Burial Ground at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Faughan Reformed Presbyterian Church c/o Mr. T. Magee, 40, Gortree Road, Drumahoe, Londonderry BT47 4AP or Chest Heart & Stroke Ass, c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. At home with the Lord.

JOHNSTON (née Junk) – Called home, June 9, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Maud (in her 101st year), 22 Ballymulligan Road, Magherafelt, dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bobby), much loved mother of John and Robert, dear mother-in-law of Valerie and Voirrey, loving and devoted granny of Jillian, Judith and her husband Alan, James and his wife Emma and Sarah.House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines. Maud’s funeral cortège will make its way along Meeting Street, Magherafelt on Thursday, June 11 at 1:30pm approx., allowing family and friends to pay their respects whilst adhering to social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for First Presbyterian Church Magherafelt Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by her Sons, Daughters-in-law and Grandchildren. “At home with the Lord”

GORMAN, Robert (Gorble), 9th June 2020 beloved son of the late Jim and Nellie Gorman and dear brother of Martin, Donna, Damien, Sonia and the late Raymond. Deeply loved and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Sadly, funeral strictly private, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Eternal rest grant onto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.

HAWE, née Walls (Castledawson) 8th June 2020. Anne (Annie) R.I.P., 2 Davison Villas, beloved wife of Derek and loving mother of Dean. Daughter of the late Brendan and Maura. Removal from McCusker Bros Funeral Home Garden Street on Wednesday 10th June arriving Church of St. John Milltown at 3.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.00 Noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, son and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.