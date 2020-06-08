Derry death notices - Tuesday, June 9, 2020

GALLAGHER (née Friel), 7th June 2020, peacefully at Ardlough Nursing Home, Mary (formerly of Carnhill and Thorndale), beloved wife of the late Jimmy, loving mother of Paula, Deirdre, Nuala, Helen and Martin, a dear mother-in-law, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, a dear and loving sister of John, Gerry, Brendan and the late Tony and much loved sister-in-law. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Mary is being waked at her daughter Helen’s home, 32 Oakbridge Park. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McCOOL, Brian, (Ex Molins and Capital Blinds) beloved husband of Ursula, 32 Greenhaw Road, loving father of Joanne, Ciaran, Jacqueline and Aisling, father-in-law of Niall, Sharon, Stephen and Paul and much loved grandfather of Thea, Christopher, Maisie, Lily, Ellen, Catherine, Oisín, Finn, Neala, Edie and Éile. Sadly, funeral strictly private, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. All for Thee, O Sacred Heart of Jesus, All for Thee.

McQUILLAN (nee Lennox) June 7th, 2020 (peacefully) at her home 166 Gulladuff Road, Bellaghy, Sarah (Sadie), in her 95th year, beloved wife of the late Andy, much loved mother of Andy, mother-in-law of Helen, loving grandmother of Alastair and David (and his wife Pamela) and dear sister of Billy and the late, Ruth, Pearl, Eccles, Ruby, Jean and Marie. House and funeral strictly private due to current circumstances. Funeral will leave the home on Wednesday June 10th at 1.15 pm to Ballyscullion Parish churchyard for burial allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ballyscullion Parish Church and Bellaghy Health Centre payable to S H Hamilton, Funeral Director, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB. Lovingly remembered by her son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother and all the family circle. Thou shalt be missed, because thy seat will be empty. 1 Samuel 20 v 18.

MOODY, Margaret Joan Ida (nee Verner) June, 6, 2020 Suddenly at Cornfield Care Home, Limavady (formerly of 5, Caw Hill Park, Londonderry) much loved wife of John, devoted mother of Alan, Sandra and Valerie, loving mother-in-law of Bernie, Rick and Andrew, adored grandmother of Jessica, Isobel, Zoe, Mark, Neil and the late John, dear sister of Gerald. Funeral leaving her late home on Wednesday at 12.30pm. In accordance with government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and the funeral is restricted to the immediate family only. (Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing) Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Waterside Presbyterian Church or Alzheimer’s Society c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed. She died as she lived, everyone’s friend.

KEARNEY (née Ward) (28 Clady Road, Portglenone ) 7th June 2020 (peacefully at home) Elizabeth (Lily) RIP beloved wife of Frank, much loved mother of Sonya, Pearse, Eamonn and Frances (Mc Kenna) and loving sister of Eamonn, Bernard, Eileen (McGuiness) and the late Bridget, Maureen, Jimmy, Philomena and Pearse. Her remains will be removed from her late residence this evening Monday at 7pm to St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Clady. A private Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 9th June at 11am whereby everyone is most welcome to join the live, online broadcast via the Greenlough Parish Webcam http://www.greenlough.com/web-cam/ followed by burial immediately afterwards in Aughnahoy Cemetery, Portglenone. NB In keeping with current COVID-19 Diocesan and Government guidelines, Lily’s wake and funeral will be strictly private. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, son in law Jonathan, daughters in law Sandra and Sheena, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to “Charis Cancer Care” c/o the family. Detail enquires to: WJ O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 028 2563 1406 or visit: nifunerals.com