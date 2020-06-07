Derry death notices - Monday, June 8, 2020

HARRISON (née Deehan), 7th June 2020, peacefully at Waterside Hospital, Margaret (Peggy, formerly of Circular Road and Artisan Street, Rosemount), beloved wife of the late Edward (Eddie), loving mother of Neil, Rita, Deirdre, Mary, Elizabeth and the late Teresa and a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

MURPHY (nee McHugh), Nora, 7th June 2020 (late of Glenbrook House and formerly of Barry Street) beloved wife of the late John Nicholson and the late Noel Murphy, loving daughter of the late Annie and James McHugh and dear sister of Evelyn and the late Desmond. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU, this evening (Sunday) from 6-7 pm. Requiem Mass can be viewed online via the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

HARRIGAN, 5th June 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Mary Christine, loving mother of Stella and Michael and a devoted grandmother to Katrece and Katrina. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

MALLON (Drummullan) 7th June 2020, Gerard R.I.P. 5c Drummullan Road, beloved husband of Helen and loving father of Danielle, Dwayne and Jonathan. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, sons, son in law, daughters in law, granddaughters Ellie and Olivia, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

KELLY, nee Isaac (Magherafelt) 7th June 2020, Beryl R.I.P., beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Peter, Kevin, Joe, Siobhan and the late Michael. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private. Cremation will follow at a later date. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, grandchildren and extended family circle.

MURPHY, (Bellaghy) 7th June 2020, Mary R.I.P. beloved daughter of the late Bernard and Teresa, loving sister of Brian, Philomena and the late John, Thomas, James, Annie and Paddy. Funeral from her home 22 Drumanee Road on Tuesday 9th June at 10.35am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Bellaghy, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sister, brother, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Mary’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

HALL – 7th June 2020, peacefully at Madelayne Court Care Home, Elizabeth (Beth), late of Lever Park, Portstewart. Dearly beloved wife of the late Alistair and much loved mother of Sean and mother-in-law of Mary. Due to government restrictions the funeral at the graveside with be strictly private. All enquiries to H Wade & Son, Funeral Directors, Tel 028 7034 3438. ‘Lovingly remembered by all the family circle’.

KELLY - 6th June 2020, peacefully at home, 2a Movilla Road, Portstewart. Agnes R.I.P. Dear sister of Patricia and John, loving aunt of Brendan, Conor and Orla. Funeral Private due to government guidelines from St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church on Wednesday after 9.30am Mass followed by interment in Agherton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to ‘Aid to the Church in need’ c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. ‘Love is eternal, life is immortal’ Lovingly remembered by all the family.

KELLY, Margaret (née McLaughlin) 7th June, 2020, peacefully at home, 4 Adelaide Avenue, beloved wife of John and loving mother of Judith and Adrian, dear mother-in-law of David and Caroline and a devoted grandmother of Sara, Rebecca, James, Jordan and Jack. A private family funeral will take place on Tuesday 9th June, 2020. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to The Renal Unit Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street BT47 6DQ. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

SMYTH (née Gorman) - June 6th 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 1 Millview Gardens, Garvagh, Christine Elizabeth, dearly loved Mother of Darren and Ryan, a loving Mother-in-Law of Paula, a devoted Granny of Lucas, Adam and Jenna, dearest Sister of Margaret, Sammy, George, Harry, John, Heather, Sharon and the late William and a dear Sister-in-Law and Aunt. House and funeral private, due to current restrictions. Funeral service will take place at Christine's home on Monday, June 8th at 1.00pm, allowing Family and Friends the opportunity to listen to the service outside her home or to stand along the route (leaving at 1.30pm) and pay their respects (via Moneydig to Tamlaght O'Crilly Upper Parish Churchyard for burial at 2.00pm approx.), whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle. "Safe in the arms of Jesus".

TONER (Boveagh Desertmartin) 6th June 2020 Michael Joseph R.I.P. beloved husband of Philomena and loving father of Mary, Joe, Martin, Felix, Olive, Denise (McCool), Patricia, Andrea (Glass), Michael and Francis, brother of Kathleen (McGovern), Rose (Kelly), Seamus, Briege (McGovern), Bernadette (McGuigan), Peter, Geraldine (Brown), Ann (Bujwid) and the late Mary (Hollywood), Annie (McGovern), Patrick and Margaret. Funeral from his home, 23 Brackagh Road, on Monday 8th June at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary Coolcam interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St Patrick Keenaught. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

O’KANE, Dungiven, 6th June 2020, Celine R.I.P. Peacefully at Castlehill Nursing home, Much loved sister of Elizabeth Rankin, Alma McPeake, Mary Lamb, John, Michael and Patsy and loving daughter of Frank and Susan. Due to current Corona Virus pandemic restrictions, the family home and funeral will be strictly private. Funeral cortége from her sister Alma’s Home, 6 Pellipar Park, BT47 4PB travelling along main Street to St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, on Monday 8th June at 12.30pm for 1pm Requiem Mass, allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at; https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-patrick-dungiven Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing brothers, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and family circle.

HENDRY, Lavey, 6th June 2020, Ian R.I.P. Peacefully at Antrim Area hospital beloved husband of Agnes (nee McGonigle) and loving father of Orla, Mairead Reid, Eunan, Cahal and Dymphna O'Kane, devoted grandfather of Una, Ciaran, Ellie, Katie, Niamh, Padraig, Emmett and Fionntan. Much love brother of Colm. Due to current Corona Virus pandemic restrictions, the family home and funeral will be strictly private. Funeral cortége from his home 62 Gulladuff Rd, Gulladuff BT45 8NT travelling to Gulladuff, Mayogall Rd, to St Mary’s Church Lavey, on Monday 8th June at 10.10am for 11am Requiem Mass, allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-parish-lavey Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law, brother, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.