Derry death notices - Sunday, June 7, 2020

O'HARA (nee McFeely) Anthea, 5th June 2020, 56 Carnhill (formerly of Lislane Drive, Creggan), wife of Cyril, daughter of the late Christina and Denis McFeely, loving mother of Dean, Steve, Erin, Laura and Emmett, dear mother-in-law of Mary, Fiona, Willie, Ray and Clare, devoted grandmother, great-grandmother and beloved sister of Christopher and Denise. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

KELLY, Margaret (née McLaughlin) 7th June, 2020, peacefully at home, 4 Adelaide Avenue, beloved wife of John and loving mother of Judith and Adrian, dear mother-in-law of David and Caroline and a devoted grandmother of Sara, Rebecca, James, Jordan and Jack. A private family funeral will take place on Tuesday 9th June, 2020. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to The Renal Unit Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street BT47 6DQ. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

DEERY, Tommy, 4th June 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of 30 Craigmount, Claudy, Co. Derry. Funeral from his late residence at 10.45am going to St. Patrick's Church, Claudy on Sunday 7th June for 11.30am mass with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. The house and funeral are strictly private please, Family only (owing to government restrictions). Funeral can be viewed live from St. Patrick's Church Claudy. Very deeply regretted by al his family and family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Queen of the most holy rosary pray for him.

SMYTH (née Gorman) - June 6th 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 1 Millview Gardens, Garvagh, Christine Elizabeth, dearly loved Mother of Darren and Ryan, a loving Mother-in-Law of Paula, a devoted Granny of Lucas, Adam and Jenna, dearest Sister of Margaret, Sammy, George, Harry, John, Heather, Sharon and the late William and a dear Sister-in-Law and Aunt. House and funeral private, due to current restrictions. Funeral service will take place at Christine's home on Monday, June 8th at 1.00pm, allowing Family and Friends the opportunity to listen to the service outside her home or to stand along the route (leaving at 1.30pm) and pay their respects (via Moneydig to Tamlaght O'Crilly Upper Parish Churchyard for burial at 2.00pm approx.), whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle. "Safe in the arms of Jesus".

TONER (Boveagh Desertmartin) 6th June 2020 Michael Joseph R.I.P. beloved husband of Philomena and loving father of Mary, Joe, Martin, Felix, Olive, Denise (McCool), Patricia, Andrea (Glass), Michael and Francis, brother of Kathleen (McGovern), Rose (Kelly), Seamus, Briege (McGovern), Bernadette (McGuigan), Peter, Geraldine (Brown), Ann (Bujwid) and the late Mary (Hollywood), Annie (McGovern), Patrick and Margaret. Funeral from his home, 23 Brackagh Road, on Monday 8th June at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary Coolcam interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St Patrick Keenaught. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

CONVERY, Maghera, 5th June, 2020 Kathleen (Katie) peacefully surrounded by her loving family. 53 Glen Rd, Maghera. Beloved sister of Rose, Bridget, Michael and the late Pat, Neil, Annie and Mary, and daughter of the late Michael and Annie Catherine. Due to current Corona Virus pandemic restrictions, the family home and funeral will be strictly private. Funeral cortége from her brother Michael’s home 59 Ranaghan Rd, BT46 5JX travelling from Ranaghan Rd, Fallalea Lane, Glenshane Rd, to St Patrick’s Church Glen, on Sunday 7th June at 11am for 11.30am Requiem Mass, allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at; https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and family circle.

O’KANE, Dungiven, 6th June 2020, Celine R.I.P. Peacefully at Castlehill Nursing home, Much loved sister of Elizabeth Rankin, Alma McPeake, Mary Lamb, John, Michael and Patsy and loving daughter of Frank and Susan. Due to current Corona Virus pandemic restrictions, the family home and funeral will be strictly private. Funeral cortége from her sister Alma’s Home, 6 Pellipar Park, BT47 4PB travelling along main Street to St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, on Monday 8th June at 12.30pm for 1pm Requiem Mass, allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at; https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-patrick-dungiven Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing brothers, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and family circle.

HENDRY, Lavey, 6th June 2020, Ian R.I.P. Peacefully at Antrim Area hospital beloved husband of Agnes (nee McGonigle) and loving father of Orla, Mairead Reid, Eunan, Cahal and Dymphna O'Kane, devoted grandfather of Una, Ciaran, Ellie, Katie, Niamh, Padraig, Emmett and Fionntan. Much love brother of Colm. Due to current Corona Virus pandemic restrictions, the family home and funeral will be strictly private. Funeral cortége from his home 62 Gulladuff Rd, Gulladuff BT45 8NT travelling to Gulladuff, Mayogall Rd, to St Mary’s Church Lavey, on Monday 8th June at 10.10am for 11am Requiem Mass, allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-parish-lavey Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law, brother, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

McLAUGHLIN (nee McCloskey) Bridget, 6th June 2020, 140 Tamnaherin Road, beloved wife of the late Patrick A., dear sister of Kathleen and the late Willie and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Sadly, funeral strictly family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.