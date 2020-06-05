Derry death notices - Saturday, June 6, 2020

MURRAY-STRAWBRIDGE, Paul (Ice), 4th June 2020 beloved son of Kathleen and Brendan, 2 Beechwood Park, Strathfoyle, devoted partner of Claudia, loving brother of Aaron, Michael, Michelle, Elaine, Cathy and Emma and a much loved uncle, great-uncle and brother-in-law. Sadly, wake and funeral strictly private, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

DONNELL Robert James (Bobby) 5th June 2020 Peacefully at The Royal Victoria Hospital, beloved husband of Edith and loving father of Glenn, Sharon, Elaine, Graeme and Charlene, dear father-in-law of Carole, Paddi and Graeme, and a devoted grandfather of Amy, Harry, Molly, Zoe, Robbie, Aaron, Josh, Ben and Lewis and a loving great-grandfather of Robyn and Ivy. A private wake and funeral from his home, 52 Church Brae on Monday 8th June, 2020 to Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to the Regional I.C.U., Royal Victoria Hospital c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry BT47 6DQ. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. Time slips by but memories last.

McLAUGHLIN (Magherafelt) 5th June 2020. James (Jim) R.I.P. beloved husband of Josie and loving father of Joe, Kevin, Sheila, Cormac, Pascal, Rory and Julie, son of the late James and Annie and dear brother of Malachy, Francie, Gerard and the late Brendan, Michael and John. Funeral from his home 20 Auburn Drive on Sunday 7th June at 11.40am for 12.00 noon Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private

PAYNE, Pamela, 4th June 2020, peacefully at home, 75 Mill Road, Portstewart. Beloved wife of John, dear mother of Debbie, Geoffrey and Andrea, mother-in-law of Stephen and Declan and grandmother of Lauren, Rose, Beth and Ava. House and Funeral Private due to government guidelines. The cortege will leave the family home on Sunday at 2.45pm allowing family and friends to pay their respects whilst observing social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Bowel Cancer UK c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF.