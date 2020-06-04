Derry death notices - Friday, June 5, 2020

AUSTIN, Frank (Corky) R.I.P. 3rd June 2020. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Dear father of Liam McElhinney. Deeply regretted by the McElhinney family. Sadly owing to current restrictions funeral and wake will be private. Funeral from the family home 4 St Columbas Walk Greysteel on Friday 5th at 9.20am for Requiem Mass at 10am in Star Of The Sea Church Faughanvale followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Frank’s wake will commence tomorrow afternoon, leaving O’Briens of Limavady funeral Home 10 Ballyclose Street, Limavady tomorrow at 12noon to go to family home. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MORAN, ( née Shiels ), 3rd. June 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, PAT, beloved wife of Paddy, loving mother to Francine and Keith, devoted grandmother to Lewis and Ella, dear daughter of Ethna and the late James. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her brothers, sisters and the entire family circle. Wake at the family home. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

McINTYRE, George June 4, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital ( in the tender loving care of his family in his 86th year ) formerly of 10, Lawson Park, Ballymagorry, dearly beloved husband of Lizzie, much loved father of Yvonne, Denise, Richard, Joan and the late Jonathan, loving father-in-law of Leslie and Jacqueline, adored grandfather and great-grandfather, dearest brother of Ann and the late Pam and John. Funeral leaving his late home at 1.30pm on Sunday. In accordance with Government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and the funeral is restricted to immediate family ( Family and friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing ) Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Leckpatrick Parish Church, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister, his many friends and the entire family circle Memories are like threads of gold, they never tarnish or grow old.

DOUGHERTY, Barbara (nee Taylor) June 4, 2020 Peacefully at Daleview Care Home, (in the tender loving care of her family in her 87th year) much loved wife of the late Andrew Dougherty, devoted mum of Philip, Andrew and Stephen, loving mother-in-law of Amanda and Joyce, adored granny and great-granny, dearest sister of Margaret and Joe. In accordance with Government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and the funeral is restricted to immediate family. Viewing in D & R Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24a, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ (Friday between 2.00pm till 4.30pm) Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Chest Heart & Stroke Mrs Ruth Hay, (address as above) Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lords my Shepherd.

TONER (Magherafelt) 4th June 2020. Francis (Frank) R.I.P. 6 Castledawson Road, beloved son of Brigid and the late Frank and dear brother of Pat, Joseph, Monica (Hagan), Maureen (Mallon), Clare, Briege (Murray) and the late Pauline. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his mother, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, Francis’s Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

CATTERSON, June 4th 2020, peacefully at Edenvale Care home, Robert, Youngest son of the late George and Martha. Departed quietly, as he lived, after a long illness, lovingly remembered by his brother John, sister Sadie, brother in law Bobby, nieces, nephews and extended family. House and funeral private in accordance with government guideline.

LOCKHART- 3rd June 2020 (peacefully) at the Causeway Hospital, Stanley F., 10 Altmore Park, Coleraine, dearly beloved husband of Jennifer, loving brother of Blanche, Edna, Harry, Ron, Sidney and Hazel and the late Gladys, Ken and David, a dear brother-in-law and much loved uncle and friend. House and funeral strictly private in accordance with government guidelines. Family flowers only, please donations in lieu if desired for Main Street Presbyterian Church Building Fund c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

BALMER (nee Acheson), 4th June 2020, peacefully at home, 30 Knockancor Drive, Portstewart. Ethna Jean, beloved wife of the late James Neill (Jim), much loved mother of David, Jill, Martin and the late Neill, mother-in-law of Winifred, Clair, Tom and Lorna and a dear grandmother and great-grandmother. House and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Marie Curie c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.