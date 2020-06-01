Derry death notices - Tuesday, June 2, 2020

OAKES. Philip, R.I.P. 1st June 2020. (Unite The Union) Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital after an illness bravely borne. Beloved husband of Teresa, loving father of Melissa, Kellie-Joanne, a much loved grandfather of Bobby and Olly. Father-in-law of Bobby and Lee, Dear son of Bridie and the late Jim Oakes R.I.P. Dear brother of Andrew, and Zandra. Brother-in-law of Oliver, Stephen, Helen, Caroline, Joanna, Sharon, and Veronica and a beloved uncle. Funeral from his home: 3 Oakbridge Park, Derry BT48 8PY on Wednesday 3rd at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown followed by interment in City Cemetery. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral will be private. Family flowers only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul

JENKINS, Mary Victoria (Mollie) June 1, 2020 Peacefully at Daleview Nursing Home (surrounded by her loving family in her 96th year), dearest sister of Noel and the late Violet, Ian, Norman and Muriel, a much loved aunt. In accordance with Government guidelines the funeral arrangements are private and restricted to immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Guide Dogs Northern Ireland c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

SLEVIN (née Langan), 31st May 2020, peacefully at Foyle Hospice, Mary (Maura), beloved wife of Terence, loving mother to Mairead and the late Colm, devoted grandmother of Cormac and Aine, dear mother-in-law of Ronan, loving sister of Breege, her husband Kevin and family. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Follow the mass on the webcam at St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Knock intercede for her.

MOORE, 30th. May 2020, peacefully at Edenballymore Care Home PATRICIA, loving mother of Seamus, beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Bridget, dear sister of the late Mary and James. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her son, nieces, nephews, and the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home 66 Moyola Drive, on Tuesday the 2nd. of June at 9:20a.m. to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Steelstown for requiem mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Follow the mass on the webcam at Our Lady Of Lourdes, Church Steelstown. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

O’NEILL 31st May 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, SEAN (John), beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Jacqui and Shauna, dear father-in-law of Stephen, devoted grandfather of Kourtney and Kayleigh, beloved son of the late John and Elizabeth, dear brother of Gerald and the late Anthony. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Ardnashee School And College, 15 Racecourse Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes Intercede for him. Please select Divine Mercy Chapel webcam from the link below to watch the Funeral Mass.

VOGEL, Passed away May 31st 2020, as a result of a motorbike accident, Willis, 71 Meadowvale Park, Limavady, Much loved son of Stevie and Maud, dearest brother of Rebecca and Christa, beloved grandson of Nana Ingrid, dear nephew, cousin and friend to many. Home and funeral private due to current pandemic. Donations in lieu of flowers and cheques payable to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall St, Limavady, BT49 0HQ. Forever missed, loved and remembered by his entire family.

MORRISON – 31st May 2020, peacefully at Madelayne Court Care Home, Brian Alexander, late of 22 Westminster Park, Portstewart. Dearly loved husband of Frances, much loved father of Peter and Christine, father-in-law of Sarah and Stuart, devoted grandad of Evie, Shay, Oran and Cael and dear brother of Rosemary. House and Funeral Strictly Private due to government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished, by making cheques payable to Alzheimers Society or Parkinsons Society c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.

RAMSEY – June 1, 2020 (peacefully) at Marina Care Home, Ballyronan, John, 19 Aughagaskin Road, Magherafelt, dearly loved husband of Lily, much loved father of Verna and Trevor and dearest brother of May (Ferson), Bobby and George. House and funeral strictly private due to government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marina Care Home Residents’ Comfort Fund payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. “God saw the road was getting rough, the hill was hard to climb. He gently closed those loving eyes and whispered, peace by thine”

JAMISON (née Paul) - May 31st 2020 at Hospital, Lesley-Anne, devoted and much loved Wife of Gary, 18 Clooney Road, Tobermore, dearly loved Daughter of the late Smyth and Dorothy, loving Sister of Elaine, Deborah and Jonathan, a dear Sister-in-Law of Alastair, Gordon, Stephanie, Stephen and Nichola and a much adored Aunt of Luke, Matthew, Nicola, Paula, Christopher, Kirsten and Penelope. House and funeral private, due to current restrictions. Funeral Service will take place at Lesley-Anne's home on Tuesday, June 2nd, commencing at 1.00pm, allowing Family and Friends the opportunity to listen to the service outside her home or to stand along the route to Maghera Presbyterian Churchyard (for burial at 2.00pm approx.) and pay their respects. The Family appreciate the support of everyone, but ask you to remember to maintain social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to M. S., payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered. "Time may pass and fade away, but memories of you will always stay".